Differences between Old Pension Scheme and New Pension Scheme

Difference between OPS and NPS: There have been speculations about the change in Pension Schemes, after three states Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have reverted back to the Old Pension Scheme and ditched the new pension scheme.

Now you might be wondering what are Old Pension Scheme and New Pension Scheme.

We will be covering all this information and also highlighting the difference between the old pension scheme and the new pension scheme.

What is the Old Pension Scheme or OPS?

Old Pension Scheme or OPS is a retirement scheme that is approved by the government. It provides a monthly pension to the beneficiaries till the end of their service life. The monthly pension is half of the last drawn salary of the individual.

What is New Pension Scheme or NPS?

NPS is another retirement scheme in which the beneficiaries will be able to withdraw 60% of the amount invested after retirement. It was introduced in the year 2004 by the Government of India.

The remaining 40% needs to be invested in annuities in order to receive a monthly pension.

Let us look at some of the differences between the old pension system and the new pension system below.

Difference between Old Pension System and New Pension System