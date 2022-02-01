What is Digital Rupee and when will it be issued?

Digital Currency in India: During her 2022 Budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed the issuance of a Digital Rupee which will be based on blockchain and other technologies. She, however, has not made any announcement regarding the ban or legality of other cryptocurrencies.

Introduction of a Central Bank Digital Currency will boost digital economy.



Digital rupee will be issued using blockchain and other technologies by RBI starting 2022-23.#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget pic.twitter.com/MpBN93MMQ7 — BJP (@BJP4India) February 1, 2022

The announcement comes at a time when there is an increased demand for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ripple.

What is Digital Rupee?

Digital Rupee is the digital version of the fiat currency-- the Indian Rupee. It is similar to a fiat currency which is issued on paper and is interchangeable with any other fiat currency.

Who will issue the Digital Rupee and when?

The Digital Rupee will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this fiscal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "It is therefore proposed to introduce a digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies, to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India, starting 2022-23,” the FM Sitharaman said.

Also Read | CBDC in India: What is Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)?

What is the significance of Digital Rupee?

With the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), India's digital economy will witness a significant boost. “Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system,” the FM Sitharaman said.

Earlier in October 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received the nod for an amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of 'bank note' to include currency in digital form.

How much tax will be levied on cryptocurrencies?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further announced the introduction of a new crypto tax under which virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30% in the country.

Furthermore, no set-off will be allowed in case of losses and gifts in virtual digital assets would be taxed in the hands of the recipient. 1% TDS has been proposed on transactions in such asset classes above a certain threshold.

Also Read | RBI on Cryptocurrency in India: What does the central bank's latest circular on cryptocurrencies mean?