Top 17 Short and Catchy Diwali Captions, Slogans and Taglines 2023

Diwali is one of the most popular and widely celebrated festivals in the world, and it's a time for joy, celebration, and togetherness. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. If you're looking for some short and catchy captions, slogans, and taglines to use for your Diwali social media posts, look no further!

Diwali 2023 Captions:

Let your light shine bright this Diwali!

Wishing you a Diwali filled with happiness, prosperity, and good cheer.

May the lights of Diwali guide you to a brighter future.

Celebrate the festival of lights with your loved ones and spread joy all around.

Diwali is a time to reflect on our blessings and to be grateful for all that we have.

May the light of Diwali dispel the darkness and bring hope and happiness to all.

Diwali 2023 Slogans:

Diwali: A festival of lights, love, and laughter.

Celebrate Diwali with a heart full of love and a spirit of giving.

May the lights of Diwali guide us towards a brighter tomorrow.

Diwali is a time to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Spread the light of Diwali and make the world a better place.

Diwali 2023 Taglines:

Diwali: The festival of lights and new beginnings.

Burn your idleness and bad times this Diwali.

Diwali: A time to give thanks for all that we have.

This Diwali light the lamp to remove the darkness.

Earth is our home and the environment is the roof, keep both clean at Diwali.

May the smiles never fade. Happy Diwali.

Diwali: The festival of joy and prosperity.

Here are some additional tips for creating your own Diwali captions, slogans, and taglines: