Earthquake again! Earthquake tremors were felt twice this week in Delhi and neighboring areas!

Delhi felt the second earthquake of the week today at around 8 pm. As a result, many are shocked and share their experiences on social media through Tweets and memes. Read on to know more about the quakes.
Delhi earthquake: earthquake tremors were experienced in Delhi and nearby states at around 8 pm today. The tremors compelled people to rush out of their homes and workplaces. Earlier this week, similar tremors were felt in the region.

 

This time too, Nepal was the epicenter of this earthquake. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

 

As per Nepal’s earthquake monitoring authority, the epicenter of the earthquake lay around Patadewal in the Bajhang district.

 

In India, the tremors were felt at 7:57 pm, but in Nepal, the exact time was 8.12 pm.

As per the authority, this was the fifth earthquake in Nepal in the past three days with an intensity of 4 or greater.
