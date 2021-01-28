East Container Terminal (ECT) Project: All you need to know

Amid the China concerns, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced the revival of tripartite Japan-India-Sri Lanka deal to develop a deep-sea terminal in Colombo harbour. The project is located next to a controversial $500 million Chinese-run container jetty. The approval came after reviewing regional geopolitical concerns-- India's suspicion of China's role at the same port.

The announcement came after Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Colombo on a three-day official visit on 5 January 2021. During his visit, he reportedly urged Sri Lanka to expedite finalising the deal.

Earlier, amid the trade union resistance, the Sri Lankan Government held the deal. In May 2019, the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) inked a memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Sri Lanka, India and Japan to develop the East Container Terminal (ECT) under former Sri Lankan PresidentMaithripala Sirisena's administration. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in November 2019.

The three countries agreed that SLPA would retain 100% ownership, while a jointly-owned Terminal Operations company would run the terminal-- 51% stake with Sri Lanka and 49% with India and Japan.

Highlights:

1- It will be developed with 51% ownership by the Sri Lankan Government and the remaining 49% as an investment by India's Adani Group and other stakeholders including Japan.

2- It is estimated to cost between $500-$700 million, as quoted by The Hindu.

3- The ECT is situated around 3 km away from the China-backed International financial city-- Port City-- built on reclaimed land on the seafront of Colombo.

4- Japan is likely to provide a 40-year soft loan with 0.1% interest rate. As per SLPA, it is one of the best loan terms that Sri Lanka has obtained.

5- Around 70% of the transhipment business at ECT is linked to India.

6- The project is located next to the Colombo International Container Terminal. The said terminal is 85% owned by China and was commissioned in the year 2013. The state-run SLPA owns the remaining 15%.

In the year 2014, India lodged protests after Chinese submarines made unannounced visits to the Chinese managed terminal. However, since then, Sri Lanka has refused permission for further submarine calls.

It is well established that Sri Lanka has been prey to Chinese Debt-trap strategy. Sri Lanka handed Hambantota and Colombo Port City to China, raising concerns at home and abroad. The deal was made after Sri Lanka was unable to repay massive Chinese debt incurred under Chinese loans.

In 2017, the $1.12bn deal allowed Chinese state-owned company, China Merchant Port Holdings Limited to take over the Hambantota port on a 99-year lease. The port straddles the world's busiest east-west shipping route.

This has raised concerns for India and the US as the port can provide China with a military naval advantage in the Indian Ocean. However, Sri Lanka has insisted that its ports will not be used for any military purposes.

