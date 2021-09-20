Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Emmy Awards 2021: Josh O' Connor, Olivia Colman from The Crown, Kate Winslet among the winners

Emmy Awards are the dream of any television celebrity. These awards are the Oscars of the tele artists. The awards were this year held in person rather than being held online like last year. It was none other than The Crown series on Netflix that bagged maximum prizes. Take a look at all the Emmy Winners List below.
Created On: Sep 20, 2021 11:37 IST
Modified On: Sep 20, 2021 11:38 IST
Emmy awards 2021: List of winners
Emmy awards 2021: List of winners

The 73rd edition of Emmy Awards 2021 was conducted recently that gave the global TV audience a weekend full of excitement. The Emmy Awards honour the best television medium talent and stories that have entertained the audiences the entire year. As for this year it was none other than The Crown that ruled the awards night. This TV series based on the British Monarchy was nominated in all the categories and won in seven major ones as well.  Among others nominated were Ted Lasso and Queens Gambit that offered a tough competition to the series. 

The event this year took place at the Event Deck at LA Live which is an indoor-outdoor venue.  Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrins, Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Coolidge were among those who were present. 

Josh O Connor Emma Corrins

Take a look at the tweets shared by various winners and the TV Academy. 

Primetime Emmy Awards 2021: List of Winners

The rulers of the night were the cast of The Crown. Among the others recognized were The Queens Gambit and Ted Lasso as well.  Take a look at the complete list of winners below

Categories

Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Variety Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series

The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor -Halston

Outstanding Actor - Drama

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Outstanding Actor - Comedy

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actress - Comedy

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Actress - Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Director - Comedy

Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Outstanding Director - Drama

Jessica Hobbs - The Crown

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Michaela Coel -I May Destroy You

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Writing - Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks

Outstanding Writing - Drama

Peter Morgan - The Crown

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()

Related Categories

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next

    Post Comment

    3 + 2 =
    Post

    Comments