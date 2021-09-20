Emmy Awards 2021: Josh O' Connor, Olivia Colman from The Crown, Kate Winslet among the winners

The 73rd edition of Emmy Awards 2021 was conducted recently that gave the global TV audience a weekend full of excitement. The Emmy Awards honour the best television medium talent and stories that have entertained the audiences the entire year. As for this year it was none other than The Crown that ruled the awards night. This TV series based on the British Monarchy was nominated in all the categories and won in seven major ones as well. Among others nominated were Ted Lasso and Queens Gambit that offered a tough competition to the series.

The event this year took place at the Event Deck at LA Live which is an indoor-outdoor venue. Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrins, Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Coolidge were among those who were present.

Take a look at the tweets shared by various winners and the TV Academy.

Kate Winslet brought it home for Mare of Easttown (@HBO) as Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie! Congrats again! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/w6PgGKKndv — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Olivia Colman was also honoured by the Television Awards:

Some #Emmys gold for her highness! Olivia Colman wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for @TheCrownNetflix! 👑 #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/D8KnoOR1jM — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Primetime Emmy Awards 2021: List of Winners

The rulers of the night were the cast of The Crown. Among the others recognized were The Queens Gambit and Ted Lasso as well. Take a look at the complete list of winners below

Categories Winners Outstanding Drama Series The Crown Outstanding Comedy Series Ted Lasso Outstanding Variety Talk Show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding Limited Series The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie Ewan McGregor -Halston Outstanding Actor - Drama Josh O'Connor - The Crown Outstanding Actor - Comedy Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso Outstanding Actress - Comedy Jean Smart - Hacks Outstanding Actress - Drama Olivia Colman - The Crown Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama Tobias Menzies - The Crown Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama Gillian Anderson - The Crown Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown Outstanding Director - Comedy Lucia Aniello - Hacks Outstanding Director - Drama Jessica Hobbs - The Crown Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special Michaela Coel -I May Destroy You Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit Outstanding Writing - Comedy Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks Outstanding Writing - Drama Peter Morgan - The Crown

It’s official! Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (@showtime) wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live)! #Emmys #Emmys 2021 pic.twitter.com/6CipBtdPej — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

The whole cast of the TV Series, The Crown congratulated the winners from the show Josh O' Connor (who played the role of Price Charles) and Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth). Josh took to stage to thank his co-star Emma Corrins who played the role of Princess Diana beautifully in the series.

This year due to COVID 19, the people realized the importance of real and generic content which was why we got to see various spectacular and out of the world series globally. Indian audience also got in touch with various OTT platforms that ran prime time TV Shows that were famous globally.

Everyone’s favorite coach is now an #Emmy-winner! @JasonSudeikis takes it home for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTV), his first #Emmys win in this lead acting category! ⚽️ #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/553QVLU25B — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Ted Lasso was the biggest contender as the show had 13 nominations. It was however, The Crown that bagged 7 awards. The award show was hosted by Cedric Antonio Kyles aka Cedric, the Entertainer.