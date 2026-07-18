Exercise Pitch Black 2026: Indo-Pacific’s Largest Air Combat Exercise
Exercise Pitch Black 2026:the Indian Air Force joins Exercise Pitch Black 2026 in Australia with Rafale jets. Discover the participating nations, core objectives, and Indo-Pacific fleet scale.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent is set to join Exercise Pitch Black 2026. This is a biennial exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in the Indo-Pacific region.
The 2026 edition of the exercise will be held from July 20 to August 7, 2026 (three weeks). The exercise aims to highlight strategic depth and defense cooperation among partners to maintain regional stability.
Exercise Pitch Black and Indian Air Force Contingent
The IAF-deployed contingent joins the Exercise 2026 in Australia to demonstrate its operational capabilities. The Indian fleet and manpower for Pitch Black 2026 include 4 × Rafale Fighter Jets, 2 × C-17 Globemaster III Transport Aircraft and 120+ Air Warriors comprising pilots, technicians and support personnel.
Participating Countries and Their Fleet Scale
In the 2026 edition, the exercise will be joined by 20 countries from across the world. Almost 100 aircraft and more than 2500 military personnel will join the exercise in North Australia, utilising RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley.
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Participation Type
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Countries
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Aircraft & Personnel Deployments
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Australia, India, United States, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Papua New Guinea
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Embedded Personnel / Observers
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New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, Brunei, Malaysia, Finland, Sweden
Fleet Integration in Exercise Pitch Black
The exercise features a diverse mix of contemporary and fifth-generation aerial platforms. Integration of the F-35 Lightning II fleets from the US, Australia and Japan. European multirole fighter Typhoons and India's Rafales. Light combat aircraft from countries like Indonesia's T-50i Golden Eagle and the Philippines' FA-50PH.
What is the purpose of Exercise Pitch Black?
According to Exercise Commander Air Commodore Matthew McCormack ‘’Pitch Black is the RAAF's largest collective training activity, allowing coalition partners to plan together, fight together and learn together."
The main goal of this three-week exercise is to enhance interoperability, simulating high end aerial warfare and strengthening the defence diplomacy between the participating countries.
Integrating Rafales by the Indian Air Force into complex large-force in-exercise with the fifth generation to sharpen modern coalition warfare tactics.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com