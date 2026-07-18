The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent is set to join Exercise Pitch Black 2026. This is a biennial exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 2026 edition of the exercise will be held from July 20 to August 7, 2026 (three weeks). The exercise aims to highlight strategic depth and defense cooperation among partners to maintain regional stability.

Exercise Pitch Black and Indian Air Force Contingent

The IAF-deployed contingent joins the Exercise 2026 in Australia to demonstrate its operational capabilities. The Indian fleet and manpower for Pitch Black 2026 include 4 × Rafale Fighter Jets, 2 × C-17 Globemaster III Transport Aircraft and 120+ Air Warriors comprising pilots, technicians and support personnel.