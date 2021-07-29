Coronal mass ejection from the Sun shown by NASA explained [See video]

NASA has recently uploaded a video on its Instagram account showing the sun and the ejection of coronal mass from its surface. This mass travels at a speed of 1,600,000 kilometres per hour.

As per NASA when this CME is observed in UV Light, by SDO they did not head towards Earth.

NASA explained, " This particular CME, seen in extreme ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in 2013, did not head toward Earth. Unlike solar flares, which are powerful bursts of radiation that can temporarily cause communications and navigation blackouts, CMEs like this one can temporarily overload electrical systems if power companies are not prepared."

It also added, "Thankfully, our fleet of solar observatories helps us track these fascinating components of space weather, so disruptions on Earth are minimal.⁣"

Take a look at the video shared here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

What is Coronal Mass Ejection?

These are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun’s outer part or the corona. The CME's eject billions of tons of coronal material and also carry an embedded magnetic field that is way too strong than the interplanetary magnetic field by solar wind in the background.

CMEs have the potential to travel at the speed of 250 kilometres per second to more than 3000 kilometres per second.

CMEs expand in size as they travel away from the Sun. The larger CMEs can reach a size comprising nearly a quarter of the space between Earth and the Sun by the time it reaches our planet.

Take a look at a few more tweets made by NASA recently:

Hey, #ComicConAtHome2021 fans – we’re LIVE!



✨ Reconnect with your cosmic roots and explore the origins of our universe with us. ✨



Tune in for a chat between Anthony Rapp from @StarTrek and our @NASAUniverse experts: https://t.co/0iTQfy65za pic.twitter.com/iRqzK6yexH — NASA (@NASA) July 24, 2021

The tweet above shows the roots of cosmos and our Earth. This is a treat for space enthusiasts.

🔴 New findings using data from our @NASAInsight lander's seismometer reveal, for the first time, details about the deep interior of Mars.



What scientists learned about the depth and composition of the Red Planet's crust, mantle, and molten core: https://t.co/jF1tk7vtUq pic.twitter.com/bq5K9H74dT — NASA (@NASA) July 22, 2021

Another tweet shared above showed the space enthusiasts how the inside of the Red planet may be formed of the molten elements like the Earth.

Also Read| How did NASA put a car on the Moon?