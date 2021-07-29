Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Coronal mass ejection from the Sun shown by NASA explained [See video]

Coronal Mass Ejection video has been uploaded by NASA on their social media account of Instagram which has gone viral and catered more than 2 million views within hours. In case you are a space enthusiast take a look at the video shared here
Created On: Jul 29, 2021 15:41 IST
Modified On: Jul 29, 2021 16:33 IST
Coronal Mass Ejections

NASA has recently uploaded a video on its Instagram account showing the sun and the ejection of coronal mass from its surface. This mass travels at a speed of 1,600,000 kilometres per hour. 

As per NASA when this CME is observed in UV Light, by SDO they did not head towards Earth.

NASA explained, " This particular CME, seen in extreme ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in 2013, did not head toward Earth. Unlike solar flares, which are powerful bursts of radiation that can temporarily cause communications and navigation blackouts, CMEs like this one can temporarily overload electrical systems if power companies are not prepared."

It also added, "Thankfully, our fleet of solar observatories helps us track these fascinating components of space weather, so disruptions on Earth are minimal.⁣"

What is Coronal Mass Ejection?

These are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun’s outer part or the corona. The CME's eject billions of tons of coronal material and also carry an embedded magnetic field that is way too strong than the interplanetary magnetic field by solar wind in the background. 

CMEs have the potential to travel at the speed of 250 kilometres per second to more than 3000 kilometres per second.

CMEs expand in size as they travel away from the Sun. The larger CMEs can reach a size comprising nearly a quarter of the space between Earth and the Sun by the time it reaches our planet.

Take a look at a few more tweets made by NASA recently:

The tweet above shows the roots of cosmos and our Earth. This is a treat for space enthusiasts. 

Another tweet shared above showed the space enthusiasts how the inside of the Red planet may be formed of the molten elements like the Earth.  

