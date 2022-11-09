Explained: How to Get Details of Any Picture on Google

Google Image Search: People using the internet are no strangers to Google, as it is our go-to search engine for almost any query that we have.

Information on Google can be searched using the Google search engine in both mobile devices and laptops or PCs.

Apart from basic search, there are many other features that are provided in the Google search engine, which most people are unaware of.

One of those features is Google Image Search. We will be learning about Google Image Search in the following lines.

What is Google Image Search?

Google Image Search is a feature of Google that can be used to search for images in the search engine. It provides complete details about the image and shows where the image is used in the Internet.

When Google Image Search is Useful?

Google Image search is useful in situations where we do not have any information about the image and the associated data with it. For example, if you have watched a movie and want to know the name of the hero or heroine, you can search for details about them by performing an image search on Google.

How to do Google Image Search?

Google image search can be performed by using the following steps: