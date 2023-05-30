Explained: What is Google’s Magic Compose Feature?

Google has announced a new AI-powered feature for its Messages app called Magic Compose. This feature uses machine learning to analyze the context of your conversations and suggest relevant and engaging responses. Read below to learn more.

What is Google’s Magic Compose Feature?

Magic compose is an experimental feature that is announced by Google to offer its users new ways to generate messages with the help of AI. The feature carries a range of styles which is beneficial for people to choose the accurate tone for their messages and deliver it smoothly with minimal errors.

For example- users can choose a formal style for a conversation with colleagues or clients while discussing potential work and an informal style with their friends to discuss hangout plans during the weekend

Google has incorporated Bard’s capabilities into Magic Compose Feature so that users can easily rewrite the drafted messages and send them. This feature is available for Rich Communication Services (RCS) chats.

The Support Section of Google mentions “Magic Compose is an experimental feature within the Messages by Google app. With Google’s generative AI technology, Magic Compose crafts stylized, suggested responses with the context of your messages.”

When will the Magic Compose Feature be released?

The feature is currently in beta testing on Android however Google plans to launch the feature soon for its users.

Google mentioned that Google One Premium members who are participating in the Messages beta testing program will have priority access to new features. Moreover, the feature is available for users 18 years and older. Here are all the eligibility criteria as stated by Google:

“While in beta, this feature is currently:

Limited to users 18 years and older.

Only available in English on Android phones with US SIM cards.

Not available on Android Go phones.

“To access this feature in Messages, you must:

Sign in to the Messages app your Google Account.

Turn on RCS Chats.”

How to use Google’s Magic Compose Feature?

To use Magic Compose, users need to simply start typing a message in the Messages app on their Android devices. As they type, a small bubble will appear to the right of the text field. This bubble will contain suggested responses from Magic Compose. One can tap on a suggestion to insert it into the message.

Here are the steps a user can take to use Google’s Magic Compose Feature according to the platform:

"On your Android phone, open the Messages app.

Open or start an RCS conversation.

Tap Message suggestions.

To opt in to Magic Compose, tap Try it.

To keep Magic Compose turned off, tap No Thanks."

To turn on the RCS chats on the device here are the steps listed by Google that one can follow:

“Important: If you do not turn off RCS chats in Settings to stop sending and receiving RCS messages when you remove a SIM card from your device, RCS chats may continue to work for up to 14 days.

On your device, open Messages.

At the top right, tap your profile picture or icon and then Messages settings.

Tap RCS chats.

Turn RCS chats on or off.”

Google's new Magic Compose feature can be a powerful tool to help users create beautiful and engaging content with ease. By using AI to generate layouts and text, Magic Compose can save users time and effort, while still allowing them to have complete control over the final product.