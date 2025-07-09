What is an Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR)? Check its Features and Ranges

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
In a major boost to India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Indian Navy successfully conducted user trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) between June 23 and July 7, 2025, from INS Kavaratti. Developed by DRDO in collaboration with ARDE Pune, HEMRL, and NSTL Visakhapatnam, the ERASR enhances underwater strike power with a range of up to 8,900 meters. A total of 17 rockets were tested under realistic sea conditions to verify range, fuze operation, and warhead efficiency. This Made-in-India system is a vital step toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing India’s defence R&D strength. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the effort, calling it a game-changer for India’s naval firepower and underwater warfare capabilities.

In strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Indian Navy has conducted user trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), which were conducted successfully, and these tests were carried out from INS Kavaratti between June 23, 2025 to July 7, 2025. These trials have been conducted under the supervision of  DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. During the trials, a total of 17 ERASRs were successfully trialled to evaluate their different ranges. By this trial, India is reflecting its defence R&D, which is a made-in-India Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) system for self-defence in India’s navy, which is a significant leap in the country's underwater warfare systems.

What Is ERASR?

ERASR is developed entirely within India by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is designed as the state-of-the-art for targeting hostile submarines beneath the ocean surface. It can be launched from naval vessels equipped with Indigenous Rocket Launchers (IRLs). This system, which is made by DRDO, reflects India’s growing capacity in designing homegrown weapon technology tailored for modern naval combat.

What are the key features of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR)?

Feature

Description

Twin-Rocket Motor Setup

Provides flexibility to strike both short-range and long-range underwater targets

Electronic Time Fuze

An indigenously designed fuze ensures timed detonation for maximum damage

High Accuracy & Consistency

Performs reliably even in challenging maritime conditions

Warhead Efficiency

Demonstrated effective detonation across all tests

What are the ranges of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) seen during the Trial?

Seventeen rockets were fired at multiple ranges to assess:

  • Range performance

  • Fuze operation

  • Warhead detonation accuracy

Each test was carried out under realistic sea conditions, mimicking potential wartime scenarios. According to the Indian Navy, all trial objectives were met, affirming the rocket’s combat-readiness.

How many research laboratories were involved in the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) project?

The ERASR project is a collaborative effort between:

  • Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune

  • High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL)

  • Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam

Its production will be handled by two major Indian defence firms:

  • Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad

  • Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited, Nagpur

What are the Official Reactions?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the successful trials, congratulating the DRDO, Navy, and industry partners for this milestone. In a statement posted on the social media platform X, he said the ERASR will significantly strengthen India’s naval firepower in underwater operations.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, DRDO Chairman, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the teamwork and technological innovation behind the weapon system.

How is India moving toward the Aatmanirbhar Bharat after the successful trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR)?

The successful trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) are making India move toward the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). After designing the most advanced anti-submarine system within the country, India is reducing its dependency on other countries for importing these submarines and by this, India is moving toward a self-sufficient defence ecosystem under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Conclusion

The Indian Navy, which has successfully carried out the trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), shows India’s clear vision toward the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in which India’s defence system can be more defensive and will hold powerful holdings in marine defence areas. Under this trial, strengthening of India’s naval firepower in underwater operations is seen, and by this potential of indigenous defence R&D, this rocket will serve as a critical deterrent against submarine threats, proving India’s ability to build advanced military technology with homegrown talent and innovation.


