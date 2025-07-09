What is an Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR)? Check its Features and Ranges

In strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities, the Indian Navy has conducted user trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR), which were conducted successfully, and these tests were carried out from INS Kavaratti between June 23, 2025 to July 7, 2025. These trials have been conducted under the supervision of DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. During the trials, a total of 17 ERASRs were successfully trialled to evaluate their different ranges. By this trial, India is reflecting its defence R&D, which is a made-in-India Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) system for self-defence in India’s navy, which is a significant leap in the country's underwater warfare systems.

What Is ERASR? ERASR is developed entirely within India by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is designed as the state-of-the-art for targeting hostile submarines beneath the ocean surface. It can be launched from naval vessels equipped with Indigenous Rocket Launchers (IRLs). This system, which is made by DRDO, reflects India's growing capacity in designing homegrown weapon technology tailored for modern naval combat. What are the key features of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR)?

Feature Description Twin-Rocket Motor Setup Provides flexibility to strike both short-range and long-range underwater targets Electronic Time Fuze An indigenously designed fuze ensures timed detonation for maximum damage High Accuracy & Consistency Performs reliably even in challenging maritime conditions Warhead Efficiency Demonstrated effective detonation across all tests What are the ranges of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) seen during the Trial? Seventeen rockets were fired at multiple ranges to assess: Range performance

Warhead detonation accuracy Each test was carried out under realistic sea conditions, mimicking potential wartime scenarios. According to the Indian Navy, all trial objectives were met, affirming the rocket’s combat-readiness.

How many research laboratories were involved in the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) project? The ERASR project is a collaborative effort between: Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune



Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam Its production will be handled by two major Indian defence firms: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad



What are the Official Reactions? Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the successful trials, congratulating the DRDO, Navy, and industry partners for this milestone. In a statement posted on the social media platform X, he said the ERASR will significantly strengthen India’s naval firepower in underwater operations.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, DRDO Chairman, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the teamwork and technological innovation behind the weapon system. How is India moving toward the Aatmanirbhar Bharat after the successful trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR)? The successful trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) are making India move toward the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). After designing the most advanced anti-submarine system within the country, India is reducing its dependency on other countries for importing these submarines and by this, India is moving toward a self-sufficient defence ecosystem under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.