List of famous personalities who have tested positive for COVID-19

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions of people around the world. Many parts of the world are under complete lockdown while some parts have imposed partial shut down, to contain the highly contagious virus. Hundreds of thousands of people have died after contracting the virus. Not only common man but the celebrities too are affected by the virus despite following all the necessary precautions. Here's a list of the notable figures across the globe who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Amit Shah: On August 2, 2020, Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted in a hospital in Delhi.

Lena Dunham: On July 31, 2020, the Golden Globe winner took to Instagram to reveal that she has suffered from the COVID-19 for three weeks in the mid of March 2020 and is still facing health-related issues. The star stated that the virus started with achy joints, followed by 102 fever, severe headache, rashes. She also stated that she has lost her sense of smell.

Bryan Cranston: On July 30, 2020, Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston revealed in an Instagram post that he experienced very mild symptoms of the virus in the past and have now recovered.

SS Rajamouli: On July 29, 2020, notable Indian filmmaker and his family have tested positive for COVID-19, as per a tweet by his official Twitter handle.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: On July 25, 2020, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet from his official Twitter account, he stated that he faced symptoms of COVID-19 and his test result came out to be positive.

Shannon Beador: On July 24, 2020, reality TV star Shannon Beador took to Instagram to reveal that she and her three daughters have tested positive for the virus.

Mel Gibson: On July 24, 2020, American actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter revealed to the Daily Telegraph Australia that he contracted the virus in the month of April and spent nearly a week in the hospital.

Anna Camp: On July 21, American singer and actress Anna Camp took to Twitter to share her experience with COVID-19 and urged her fans to wear masks.

Jack Nicklaus: On July 19, 2020, golf legend revealed in an interview with CBS that he and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus on March 13, 2020, and remained under quarantine. The golf legend was symptomatic while his wife was asymptomatic.

Russell Westbrook: On July 13, Russell Westbrook III, an American basketball player announced that he has been diagnosed with the virus and is recovering.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: On July 12, 2020, former Miss World and Indian actress tested positive for the virus along with her daughter.

Amitabh Bachchan: On July 11, 2020, Indian film actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer and former politician, took to Twitter to reveal that he has contracted the virus.

Abhishek Bachchan: On July 11, 2020, Indian film actor and son of Amitabh Bachchan and husband of Aishwarya Rai took to Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rachel White: On July 11, 2020, American Indian actress Rachel White took to Twitter to inform that she has tested positive for the virus and urged fans to keep her in their prayers.

Kanye West: On July 8, in an interview published by Forbes, the American rapper confirmed that he contracted the virus in the month of February but has not revealed any details regarding the same.

Kimberly Guilfoyle: On July 3, 2020, former Fox News personality and an adviser to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign who is in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr. confirmed in a tweet that she has tested positive for the virus.

Jimmie Johnson: On July 3, 2020, seven-time NASCAR champion tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

Novak Djokovic: On July 2, 2020, Siberian Tennis player confirmed that he has contracted the virus after playing a series.

Jazmin Grimaldi: On June 21, 2020, the daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco and American ex Tamara Jean Rotolo took to Instagram that she was diagnosed with coronavirus and is now recovering.