Amitabh Bachchan Biography: Birth, Family, Education, Bollywood Career and More

In a bad piece of news, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan has been moved to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. In a tweet, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he has been diagnosed positive for coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa' has now been declared as a containment zone by the authorities. Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya tested negative for coronavirus.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan: Birth, Early Life, Family and Education

Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad to Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amitabh's mother Teji Bachchan was a social activist and was from Faisalabad, Punjab, Pakistan. His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a famous poet. Amitabh's younger brother is Ajitabh.

Amitabh Bachchan is an alumnus of Sherwood College, Nanital. He did his graduation from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

Amitabh Bachchan: Personal Life

Amitabh Bachchan married actress Jaya Bhaduri and the couple has two children-- Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan: Career

Amitabh Bachchan made his career debut in 1969, as a VO artist in Bhuvan Shome, which won a National Award. His first acting debut was with the film Saat Hindustani. By 1973, Amitabh Bachchan was seen as a failed actor, having twelve flops and two hits. He rose to fame from the film 'Zanjeer' (1973), which was turned down by many actors. With this film, he earned his first Filmfare nomination for Best Actor. After this film, he was established in a new persona-- The angry young man.

In 1975, he starred seen in a variety of films-- Chupke Chupke, Faraar, Mili, Deewaar, Sholay, etc. His movies Deewar and Sholay rose him to superstardom, after Zanjeer. His film Sholay was declared the 'Film of the Millennium' by BBC India in the year 1999.

In 1976, he played a double role of a father and son in the movie Adalat. In 1977, the actor won his first Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance in 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

In 1979, Amitabh Bachchan starred in Suhag. The movie won the highest-earning film of that year. The same year he lends his voice for the first time in Mr Natwarlal.

On July 26, 1982, Amitabh Bachchan while shooting for Coolie, suffered a near-fatal intestinal injury. He remained in the hospital for several months but recovered. Coolie was released in the year 1983 and became the highest-grossing movie of that time.

During 1984 to 1987, after a three-year stint in politics, he returned to films in 1988 and starred in Shahenshah-- which became a box office success.

In the year 2000, Amitabh Bachchan hosted Season 1 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He hosts KBC till date.

Amitabh Bachchan: Movies

1- Saat Hindustani (1969)

2- Bhuvan Shome (1969)

3- Bombay Talkie (1970)

4- Parwana (1971)

5- Pyar Ki Kahani

6- Reshma Aur Shera (1971)

7- Guddi (1971)

8- Sanjog (1972)

9- Piya Ka Ghar (1972)

10- Bombay to Goa (1972)

11- Bawarchi (1972)

12- Bansi Birju (1972)

13- Ek Nazar (1972)

14- Raaste Kaa Patthar (1972)

15- Garam Masala (1972)

16- Jaban (1972)

17- Zanjeer (1973)

18- Bandhe Haath (1973)

19- Gehri Chaal (1973)

20- Abhimaan (1973)

21- Saudagar (1973)

22- Namak Haraam (1973)

23- Bada Kabutar (1973)

24- Dost (1974)

25- Kasauti (1974)

26- Benaam (1974)

27- Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

28- Kunwara Baap (1974)

29- Majboor (1974)

30- Deewaar (1975)

31- Zameer (1975)

32- Sholay (1975)

33- Faraar (1975)

34- Chhoti Si Baat (1975)

35- Chupke Chupke (1975)

36- Mili (1975)

37- Do Anjaane (1976)

38- Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

39- Hera Pheri (1976)

40- Adalat (1976)

41- Balika Badhu (1976)

42- Charandas (1977)

43- Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

44- Immaan Dharam (1977)

45- Khoon Pasina (1977)

46- Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977)

47- Parvarish (1977)

48- Chala Murari Hero Banne (1977)

49- Alaap (1977)

50- Ganga Ki Saugandh (1978)

51- Kasme Vaade (1978)

52- Besharam (1978)

53- Trishul (1978)

54- Don (1978)

55- Muqaddar Ka Sikandar 56- Sikandar (1978)

57- The Great Gambler (1979)

58- Gol Maal (1979)

59- Ahsaas (1979)

60- Jurmana (1979)

61- Manzil (1979)

62- Mr. Natwarlal (1979)

63- Kaala Patthar (1979)

64- Suhaag

65- Cinema Cinema (1979)

66- Do Aur Do Paanch (1980)

67- Dostana (1980)

68- Ram Balram (1980)

69- Shaan (1980)

70- Commander (1981)

71- Yaarana (1981)

72- Barsaat Ki Ek Raat (1981)

73- Anusandhan (1981)

74- Naseeb (1981)

75- Chashme Buddoor (1981)

76- Lawaaris (1981)

77- Silsila (1981)

78- Kaalia (1981)

79- Vilayati Babu (1981)

80- Satte Pe Satta (1982)

81- Bemisal (1982)

82- Desh Premee (1982)

83- Namak Halaal (1982)

84- Khud-Daar (1982)

85- Shakti (1982)

86- Nastik (1983)

87- Andha Kanoon (1983)

88- Mahaan (1983)

89- Pukar (1983)

90- Coolie (1983)

91- Inquilaab (1984)

92- Khabardar (1984)

93- Kanoon Kya Karega (1984)

94- Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaar (1984)

95- Pet Pyaar Aur Paap (1984)

96- Sharaabi (1984)

97- Geraftaar (1985)

98- Ghulami (1985)

99- Mard (1985)

100- Aakhree Raasta (1986)

101- Jalwa (1987)

102- Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara (1988)

103- Shahenshah (1988)

104- Hero Hiralal (1988)

105- Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati (1988)

106- Soorma Bhopali (1988)

107- Toofan (1989)

108- Batwara (1989)

109- Jaadugar (1989)

110- Main Azaad Hoon (1989)

111- Agneepath (1990)

112- Kroadh (1990)

113- Aaj Ka Arjun (1990)

114- Hum (1991)

115- Ajooba (1991)

116- Indrajeet (1991)

117- Akayla (1991)

118- Khuda Gawah (1992)

119- Zulm Ki Hukumat (1992)

120- Professor Ki Padosan (1993)

121- Insaniyat (1994)

121- Akka (1994)

122- Ghatak: Lethal (1996)

123- Tere Mere Sapne (1996)

124- Mrityudata (1997)

125- Major Saab (1998)

126- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

127- Hero Hindustani (1998)

128- Lal Baadshah (1999)

129- Sooryavansham (1999)

130- Biwi No.1 (1999)

131- Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999)

132- Kohram (1999)

133- Hello Brother (1999)

134- Mohabbatein (2000)

135- Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love (2001)

136- Lagaan (2001)

137- Aks (2001)

138- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001)

139- Aankhen (2002)

140- Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (2002)

141- Agni Varsha (2002)

142- Kaante (2002)

143- Khushi (2003)

144- Armaan (2003)

145- Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost (2003)

146- Boom (2003)

147- Baghban (2003)

148- Fun 2shh: Dudes in the 10th Century (2003)

149- Khakee (2004)

150- Aetbaar (2004)

151- Rudraksha (2004)

152- Insaaf: The Justice (2004)

153- Dev (2004)

154- Lakshya (2004)

155- Deewaar (2004)

156- Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... (2004)

157- Hum Kaun Hai? (2004)

158- Veer-Zaara (2004)

159- Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004)

160- Black (2005)

161- Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005)

162- Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

163- Parineeta (2005)

164- Paheli (2005)

165- Sarkar (2005)

166- Viruddh... Family Comes First (2005)

167- Ramji Londonwaley (2005)

168- Dil Jo Bhi Kahey... (2005)

169- Amrithadhare (2005)

170- Ek Ajnabee (2005)

171- Family (2006)

172- Darna Zaroori Hai (2006)

173- Amrutha Varsham (2006)

174- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

175- Ganga (2006)

176- Baabul (2006)

177- Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007)

178- Nishabd (2007)

179- Ek Krantiveer: Vasudev Balwant Phadke (2007)

180- Cheeni Kum (2007)

181- Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

182- Swami (2007)

183- Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007)

184- Aag (2007)

185- The Last Lear (2007)

186- Om Shanti Om (2007)

187- Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

188- Yaar Meri Zindagi (2008)

189- Bhoothnath (2008)

190- Sarkar Raj (2008)

191- God Tussi Great Ho (2008)

192- Delhi-6 (2009)

193- Zor Lagaa Ke...Haiya! (2009)

194- Aladin (2009)

195- Paa (2009)

196- Rann (2010)

197- Teen Patti (2010)

198- Kandahar (2010)

199- Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap (2011)

200- Aarakshan (2011)

201- Ra.One (2011)

202- Kahaani (2012)

203- Mr Bhatti on Chutti (2012)

204- Department (2012)

205- Bol Bachchan (2012)

206- English Vinglish (2012)

207- The Great Gatsby (2013)

208- Bombay Talkies (2013)

209- Satyagraha (2013)

210- Boss (2013)

211- Krrish 3 (2013)

212- Mahabharat (2013)

213- Bhoothnath Returns (2014)

214- Manam (2014)

215- Kochadaiiyaan (2014)

216- Shamitabh (2015)

217- Hey Bro (2015)

218- Piku (2015)

219- Wazir (2016)

220- Ki & Ka (2016)

221- Te3n (2016)

222- Pink (2016)

223- The Ghazi Attack (2017)

224- Begum Jaan (2017)

225- Sarkar 3 (2017)

226- Firangi (2017)

227- Pad Man (2018)

228- 102 Not Out (2018)

229- Helicopter Eela (2018)

230- Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

231- Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

232- Badla (2019)

233- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

234- AB Aani CD (2020)

235- Ghoomketu (2020)

236- Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

