Shivraj Singh Chouhan: All you need to know about the three times CM of Madhya Pradesh

BJP leaders welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to conduct the floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Friday i.e., March 20, 2020, which was advised to be concluded by 5 pm. BJP leader and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on reacting to the order of the Supreme Court stated that the truth has prevailed and all the attempts to lure away MLAs, by all means, have proved to be futile. Ahead of the floor test, Kamal Nath steps down as the CM of Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, it is speculated that the three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will become the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Let us have a look at the political career and early life of Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is active in politics for 13 years now.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Political Career

Shivraj Singh Chouhan started his political career from Budhni Constituency in 1990 where he was elected to the state assembly. In the same year, he was elected as an MP from Visdisha constituency for the first time in his political career in 10th Lok Sabha. In 1996, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was re-elected to the 11th Lok Sabha.

From 1996-1997, Chouhan was the Member of the Committee on Urban and Rural Development and was also a Member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of HRD. He was also the General Secretary of BJP (Madhya Pradesh) from 1997-1998.

In 1998, Shivraj was re-elected to the 12th Lok Sabha. From 1998-1999, he was the Member of Committee on Urban and Rural Development and Ministry of Rural Areas and Employment.

In 1999, for the fourth time, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha. From 1999-2000, he was the Member of Committee on Agriculture and from 1999-2001 he was the Member of Committee on Public Undertakings.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan served as the National President of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha from 2000-2003. From 2000-2004, Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Communications. In 2004, for the fifth time, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was re-elected to 14th Lok Sabha.

On November 29, 2005, Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the first time became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. At that time, he was the BJP President (Madhya Pradesh). In the same year, Chouhan contested a by-election from Budhni assembly and won his old seat by a margin of 36,000 votes.

In 2008, Shivraj Singh Chouhan again contested election from Budhni constituency and won with a margin of 41,000 votes this time. On December 12, 2008, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in for his second term as the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

In 2013, Shivraj Singh Chouhan contested Legislative Assembly elections from Budhni and Vidisha constituency and won with a margin of 128,730 and 73,783 votes respectively and on December 14, 2013, he was elected as the Chief Minister of MP for the third time.

On December 12, 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned as the CM of Madhya Pradesh as he failed to gain a majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Birth, Early Life and Education

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was born on March 5, 1959, to Prem Singh Chouhan (Father) and Sundar Bai Chouhan (Mother) in the Jait village of Sehore district. His father was a farmer and his mother was a housewife. Shivraj Singh Chouhan completed his schooling from Model Higher Senior Secondary School situated in Bhopal. He was the President of the Student’s Union of the School. He completed his post-graduation from Barkatullah University in Philosophy and is a Gold Medalist.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Controversies

1- In the year 2007, an enquiry was called against Shivraj Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan in Dumper scam. Congress leader and lawyer Ramesh Sahu alleged that Sadhna Singh had bought 4 dumpers for INR 2 Crores and later on leased them to a cement factory. In addition to this, she was alleged for providing the incorrect residential address. A case was registered against the couple under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code but later on, due to lack of evidence both of them were given a clean-chit in 2011.

2- In 2009, Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a statement that he will employ Madhya Pradesh locals and not the “Biharis”. After this statement, he was condemned across the country for promoting regionalism. Later, Shivraj clarified that everyone is welcomed in the state.

3- In 2009, a PIL was filed highlighting the malpractices in the examination and recruitment process by Vyapam. Shivraj Singh Chouhan established an enquiry committee and handed over the case. In 2015, the Special Task Force (STF) handed over the case to CBI. Now, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s name was highlighted in the Vyapam Scam but in 2017 he was provided with a clean chit by CBI. However, even today, CBI’s credibility stands questioned.

4- In 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan slapped a youngster during a gathering in Dhar.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been in politics for 13 years and is loved in his home state Madhya Pradesh despite the scams and controversial political career. He has served three times as the Chief Minister of the Madhya Pradesh and is expected to swear in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.