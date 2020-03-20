Search

List of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh

Currently, India has a total 31 Chief Ministers from 28 from states and 3 Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.The first Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh was Mr.Ravishankar Shukla. Read this article to know the list of all Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.
Mar 20, 2020 17:43 IST
List of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh

India is a union of states and the Chief Minister is the real executive of the state Government. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution says that the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the governor for the term of 5 years or till the majority in the Legislative Assembly.

The heart of India i.e. Madhya Pradesh was formed on 1 November 1956. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 230 seats. The first Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh was Mr.Ravishankar Shukla. So far 18 people have served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The List of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh is;

Name

Period

INC

1.Shri Ravishankar Shukla

01.11.1956    to   31.12.1956

Indian National Congress

2.Shri Bhagwantrao Mandloi

01.01.1957    to   30.01.1957

Indian National Congress

3.Dr. Kailashnath Katju

31.01.1957    to   14.04.1957

Indian National Congress

4.Dr. Kailashnath Katju

15.04.1957    to   11.03.1962

Indian National Congress

5.Shri Bhagwantrao Mandloi

12.03.1962    to   29.09.1963

Indian National Congress

6.Shri Dwarka Prasad Mishra

30.09.1963    to   08.03.1967

Indian National Congress

7.Shri Dwarka Prasad Mishra

09.03.1967    to   29.07.1967

Indian National Congress

8.Shri Govindnarayan Singh

30.07.1967    to   12.03.1969

Samyukta Vidhayak Dal

9.Shri Naresh Chandra Singh

13.03.1969    to   25.03.1969

Samyukta Vidhayak Dal

10.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla

26.03.1969    to   28.01.1972

Indian National Congress

11.Shri Prakash Chandra Sethi

29.01.1972    to   22.03.1972

Indian National Congress

12.Shri Prakash Chandra Sethi  

23.03.1972    to   22.12.1975

Indian National Congress

13.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla

23.12.1975    to   29.04.1977

Indian National Congress

President’s Rule

30.04.1977    to   25.06.1977

 

14.Shri Kailash Chandra Joshi  

26.06.1977    to   17.01.1978

 

Janata Party

15.Shri Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha

18.01.1978    to   19.01.1980

 

Janata Party

16.Shri Sunderlal Patwa

20.01.1980    to   17.02.1980

 

Janata Party

President’s Rule

18.02.1980    to   08.06.1980

 

17.Shri Arjun Singh

09.06.1980    to   10.03.1985

Indian National Congress

18.Shri Arjun Singh

11.03.1985    to   12.03.1985

Indian National Congress

19.Shri Motilal Vora

13.03.1985    to   13.02.1988

Indian National Congress

20.Shri Arjun Singh

14.02.1988    to   24.01.1989

Indian National Congress

21.Shri Motilal Vora

25.01.1989    to   08.12.1989

Indian National Congress

22.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla

09.12.1989    to   04.03.1990

Indian National Congress

23.Shri Sunderlal Patwa

05.03.1990    to   15.12.1992

BJP

President’s Rule

16.12.1992    to   06.12.1993

 

24.Shri Digvijay Singh

07.12.1993    to   01.12.1998

Indian National Congress

25.Shri Digvijay Singh

01.12.1998    to   08.12.2003

Indian National Congress

26.Sushri Uma Bharti

08.12.2003    to   23.08.2004

BJP

27.Shri Babulal Gaur

23.08.2004    to   29.11.2005

BJP

28.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

29.11.2005    to   12.12.2008

BJP

29.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

12.12.2008    to   13.12.2014

BJP

30.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

14.12.2013    to   16.12.2018

BJP

31.Shri Kamalnath

17.12.2018    to   20 March 2020

Indian National Congress

32.Shivraj Singh Chouhan

TBD

BJP

1. Uma Bharti of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only woman Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

2. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Bharatiya Janata Party) holds the record of the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He served 13 years in CM office from November 2005 to December 2018.

3. Digvijaya Singh was the first officeholder to serve two full five-year terms as the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

The MP Legislative Assembly has 230 MLAs, out of which 24 seats are vacant. So the majority mark for the next government would be the support of 104/206 MLAs and BJP has 107 MLAs.

Hence, it is expected that Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be reappointed as the next Chief Minister of the Madhya Pradesh.

This was the complete list of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh. To know the list of other incumbent chief Ministers of India click on the link given below;

