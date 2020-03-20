List of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh
India is a union of states and the Chief Minister is the real executive of the state Government. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution says that the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the governor for the term of 5 years or till the majority in the Legislative Assembly.
The heart of India i.e. Madhya Pradesh was formed on 1 November 1956. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 230 seats. The first Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh was Mr.Ravishankar Shukla. So far 18 people have served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
The List of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh is;
|
Name
|
Period
|
INC
|
1.Shri Ravishankar Shukla
|
01.11.1956 to 31.12.1956
|
Indian National Congress
|
2.Shri Bhagwantrao Mandloi
|
01.01.1957 to 30.01.1957
|
Indian National Congress
|
3.Dr. Kailashnath Katju
|
31.01.1957 to 14.04.1957
|
Indian National Congress
|
4.Dr. Kailashnath Katju
|
15.04.1957 to 11.03.1962
|
Indian National Congress
|
5.Shri Bhagwantrao Mandloi
|
12.03.1962 to 29.09.1963
|
Indian National Congress
|
6.Shri Dwarka Prasad Mishra
|
30.09.1963 to 08.03.1967
|
Indian National Congress
|
7.Shri Dwarka Prasad Mishra
|
09.03.1967 to 29.07.1967
|
Indian National Congress
|
8.Shri Govindnarayan Singh
|
30.07.1967 to 12.03.1969
|
Samyukta Vidhayak Dal
|
9.Shri Naresh Chandra Singh
|
13.03.1969 to 25.03.1969
|
Samyukta Vidhayak Dal
|
10.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla
|
26.03.1969 to 28.01.1972
|
Indian National Congress
|
11.Shri Prakash Chandra Sethi
|
29.01.1972 to 22.03.1972
|
Indian National Congress
|
12.Shri Prakash Chandra Sethi
|
23.03.1972 to 22.12.1975
|
Indian National Congress
|
13.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla
|
23.12.1975 to 29.04.1977
|
Indian National Congress
|
30.04.1977 to 25.06.1977
|
|
14.Shri Kailash Chandra Joshi
|
26.06.1977 to 17.01.1978
|
Janata Party
|
15.Shri Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha
|
18.01.1978 to 19.01.1980
|
Janata Party
|
16.Shri Sunderlal Patwa
|
20.01.1980 to 17.02.1980
|
Janata Party
|
18.02.1980 to 08.06.1980
|
|
17.Shri Arjun Singh
|
09.06.1980 to 10.03.1985
|
Indian National Congress
|
18.Shri Arjun Singh
|
11.03.1985 to 12.03.1985
|
Indian National Congress
|
19.Shri Motilal Vora
|
13.03.1985 to 13.02.1988
|
Indian National Congress
|
20.Shri Arjun Singh
|
14.02.1988 to 24.01.1989
|
Indian National Congress
|
21.Shri Motilal Vora
|
25.01.1989 to 08.12.1989
|
Indian National Congress
|
22.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla
|
09.12.1989 to 04.03.1990
|
Indian National Congress
|
23.Shri Sunderlal Patwa
|
05.03.1990 to 15.12.1992
|
BJP
|
16.12.1992 to 06.12.1993
|
|
24.Shri Digvijay Singh
|
07.12.1993 to 01.12.1998
|
Indian National Congress
|
25.Shri Digvijay Singh
|
01.12.1998 to 08.12.2003
|
Indian National Congress
|
26.Sushri Uma Bharti
|
08.12.2003 to 23.08.2004
|
BJP
|
27.Shri Babulal Gaur
|
23.08.2004 to 29.11.2005
|
BJP
|
28.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
29.11.2005 to 12.12.2008
|
BJP
|
29.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
12.12.2008 to 13.12.2014
|
BJP
|
30.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
14.12.2013 to 16.12.2018
|
BJP
|
31.Shri Kamalnath
|
17.12.2018 to 20 March 2020
|
Indian National Congress
|
32.Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
TBD
|
BJP
1. Uma Bharti of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only woman Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
2. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Bharatiya Janata Party) holds the record of the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He served 13 years in CM office from November 2005 to December 2018.
3. Digvijaya Singh was the first officeholder to serve two full five-year terms as the CM of Madhya Pradesh.
The MP Legislative Assembly has 230 MLAs, out of which 24 seats are vacant. So the majority mark for the next government would be the support of 104/206 MLAs and BJP has 107 MLAs.
Hence, it is expected that Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be reappointed as the next Chief Minister of the Madhya Pradesh.
This was the complete list of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.
