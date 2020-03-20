India is a union of states and the Chief Minister is the real executive of the state Government. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution says that the Chief Minister shall be appointed by the governor for the term of 5 years or till the majority in the Legislative Assembly.

The heart of India i.e. Madhya Pradesh was formed on 1 November 1956. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 230 seats. The first Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh was Mr.Ravishankar Shukla. So far 18 people have served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The List of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh is;

Name Period INC 1.Shri Ravishankar Shukla 01.11.1956 to 31.12.1956 Indian National Congress 2.Shri Bhagwantrao Mandloi 01.01.1957 to 30.01.1957 Indian National Congress 3.Dr. Kailashnath Katju 31.01.1957 to 14.04.1957 Indian National Congress 4.Dr. Kailashnath Katju 15.04.1957 to 11.03.1962 Indian National Congress 5.Shri Bhagwantrao Mandloi 12.03.1962 to 29.09.1963 Indian National Congress 6.Shri Dwarka Prasad Mishra 30.09.1963 to 08.03.1967 Indian National Congress 7.Shri Dwarka Prasad Mishra 09.03.1967 to 29.07.1967 Indian National Congress 8.Shri Govindnarayan Singh 30.07.1967 to 12.03.1969 Samyukta Vidhayak Dal 9.Shri Naresh Chandra Singh 13.03.1969 to 25.03.1969 Samyukta Vidhayak Dal 10.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla 26.03.1969 to 28.01.1972 Indian National Congress 11.Shri Prakash Chandra Sethi 29.01.1972 to 22.03.1972 Indian National Congress 12.Shri Prakash Chandra Sethi 23.03.1972 to 22.12.1975 Indian National Congress 13.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla 23.12.1975 to 29.04.1977 Indian National Congress President’s Rule 30.04.1977 to 25.06.1977 14.Shri Kailash Chandra Joshi 26.06.1977 to 17.01.1978 Janata Party 15.Shri Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha 18.01.1978 to 19.01.1980 Janata Party 16.Shri Sunderlal Patwa 20.01.1980 to 17.02.1980 Janata Party President’s Rule 18.02.1980 to 08.06.1980 17.Shri Arjun Singh 09.06.1980 to 10.03.1985 Indian National Congress 18.Shri Arjun Singh 11.03.1985 to 12.03.1985 Indian National Congress 19.Shri Motilal Vora 13.03.1985 to 13.02.1988 Indian National Congress 20.Shri Arjun Singh 14.02.1988 to 24.01.1989 Indian National Congress 21.Shri Motilal Vora 25.01.1989 to 08.12.1989 Indian National Congress 22.Shri Shyamacharan Shukla 09.12.1989 to 04.03.1990 Indian National Congress 23.Shri Sunderlal Patwa 05.03.1990 to 15.12.1992 BJP President’s Rule 16.12.1992 to 06.12.1993 24.Shri Digvijay Singh 07.12.1993 to 01.12.1998 Indian National Congress 25.Shri Digvijay Singh 01.12.1998 to 08.12.2003 Indian National Congress 26.Sushri Uma Bharti 08.12.2003 to 23.08.2004 BJP 27.Shri Babulal Gaur 23.08.2004 to 29.11.2005 BJP 28.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan 29.11.2005 to 12.12.2008 BJP 29.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan 12.12.2008 to 13.12.2014 BJP 30.Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan 14.12.2013 to 16.12.2018 BJP 31.Shri Kamalnath 17.12.2018 to 20 March 2020 Indian National Congress 32.Shivraj Singh Chouhan TBD BJP

1. Uma Bharti of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only woman Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

2. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Bharatiya Janata Party) holds the record of the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He served 13 years in CM office from November 2005 to December 2018.

3. Digvijaya Singh was the first officeholder to serve two full five-year terms as the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

The MP Legislative Assembly has 230 MLAs, out of which 24 seats are vacant. So the majority mark for the next government would be the support of 104/206 MLAs and BJP has 107 MLAs.

Hence, it is expected that Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be reappointed as the next Chief Minister of the Madhya Pradesh.

This was the complete list of Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh. To know the list of other incumbent chief Ministers of India click on the link given below;

Chief Minister in India: Appointment, Powers, and Functions



List of Current Chief Ministers in India