Spot the difference puzzles are a fun and relaxing way to help you pass the time. These puzzles provide you a mental workout as well as helps you spend your leisure time in an engaging way. The core concept of spot the difference puzzles is to showcase you two almost identical images that carry subtle differences. These puzzles usually require strong observation and deduction skills.

So, are you ready to give it a try? Do you want to take on this challenge? Take a close look at these two images of a dog sitting with its puppy. These images definbitely look the same at first but when you dig deeper you will realise that there are 5 differences hidden within these images. Can you find them all in just 45 seconds?

Your challenge: Spot all five differences before time runs out! These differences could be anywhere-in colours, shapes, or even how the objects are placed.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Prove it! Hit start and beat the clock in just 45 seconds.



Source: Riddle Hunt

Hints to Help You Spot the Differences

Here are some tips to help you solve this puzzle (no spoilers that is a promise!):



Scan the Scene: Grab your search glasses and pay close attention to the scene. You will see a dog and its puppy sitting in front of their dog house. There might be tiny objects that are hidden in plain sight.

Look at the Background: Spot the difference puzzles play with your perception and usually the background elements are tweaked a little bit to throw you off. So, give it a look and find if there are any subtle changes.

Think you have what it takes? Start the timer and see if you can spot all 5 differences in under 45 seconds.

The clock is ticking! Hurry up! Here is how your 45 seconnd challenge looks like:

5 seconds: Did you find the first clue? Maybe it is a slight colour change or a missing item.

4 seconds: Stay sharp! There’s another difference in the background that is waiting to be discovered. It can be an object's shape or size.