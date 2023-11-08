Are you up for a challenge? Find the Arab man’s horse in the desert in 6 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image. They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin? Only people with special eyes can find the tailor’s wife at the shop in 5 seconds.

Spot the hidden horse in 6 seconds Take a look at this brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Pinterest In the image above, you can see an Arab man standing in a desert. There is another man behind him and they seem to be camping in the desert. The man is confused and searching for something that he thinks he has lost- his horse. The man’s horse is not lost, it is just hiding in plain sight. Can you find it?