Are you up for a challenge? Find the Arab man’s horse in the desert in 6 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.
They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.
These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?
Only people with special eyes can find the tailor’s wife at the shop in 5 seconds.
Spot the hidden horse in 6 seconds
Take a look at this brain teaser picture puzzle.
Source: Pinterest
In the image above, you can see an Arab man standing in a desert. There is another man behind him and they seem to be camping in the desert. The man is confused and searching for something that he thinks he has lost- his horse. The man’s horse is not lost, it is just hiding in plain sight. Can you find it?
As mentioned above, the time limit that we have set for this brain teaser puzzle is 6 seconds. Will you be able to take on this challenge? Let’s find out. Get your phones and set your timers. Your time starts now. Best of luck, guys.
We have provided the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article. Make sure that you scroll down after you have solved the puzzle by yourself first, or at least tried to.
Brain Teaser Solution
In this brain teaser picture puzzle, we asked you to spot the Arab man’s hidden horse in 6 seconds. Here is it:
Source: Pinterest
