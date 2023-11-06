Use your sharp eyes and spot the monk’s hat in the image in 7 seconds.

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that require logical thinking to solve.

The puzzles usually involve some form of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in a picture or a sentence.

They are very common in our daily lives and are considered to be one of the most effective ways to improve mental performance. There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, whereas others are complex.

As long as they are challenging, they should be able to stimulate your brain and improve your cognitive skills.

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to get your brain juices flowing.

Are you ready?

You have outstanding skills if you can spot the parrot in the room in 8 seconds.

Spot the monk’s hat

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see an old monk bowing his head in reverence. The monk must be praying to his deity. Unfortunately, the monk lost his hat while praying. As mentioned above in the title, the goal of this brain teaser puzzle is to spot the monk’s hat within the time limit. The time limit set for this puzzle, as mentioned above, is 7 seconds.

We have revealed the solution to this puzzle at the bottom of this page. However, make sure that you are scrolling down only after you have solved the puzzle by yourself first. Please ensure that you are not cheating and are actively trying to spot the hidden object in the image.

Scroll down to see the solution after you have run out of time.

Brain Teaser Solution

We asked you to spot the old monk’s hat in the image within 7 seconds.

Source: Bright Side

