Only your clever eyes can spot the hidden guard in the picture within 9 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Only the 1% attentive can spot 2 hidden faces in the dinner picture within 6 seconds.

Optical Illusion- Spot the guard

Take a look at the picture puzzle we have prepared for you today.

Source: Playbuzz

In this optical puzzle, you can see a man and three children. They seem to belong to the upper strata of society, judging by their appearances. The four of them are standing near the guard post and looking for the guard. The guard who can always be found at his spot at any given time of the day is nowhere to be found today. The gentleman and his children are worried for the guard and his whereabouts.

Well, the truth is the guard is near his post, he is just hiding in plain sight and only your clever eyes can spot him within the time limit. As mentioned above, the time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 9 seconds. Will you be able to succeed in the limited time? Let’s find out.

Set your timers and get started. All the best, guys.

We have provided the solution to this puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot the guard hidden in the picture within 9 seconds. Here is he, in case you were unable to find him.

Source: Playbuzz

