Forbes List of India’s 100 Richest who got Richer in 2022

The year 2022 is about to end, and with it, various annual statistics and data. The names of 100 rich people who became richer in 2022 were recently revealed in Forbes' 2022 list. While the depreciation of the rupee raised concerns amid global inflation worries, the data mentions the names of the youngest and oldest billionaires

And the list of Indian Billionaires by Forbes are as follows:

Gautam Adani

The net worth of Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, is Rs. 1,211,460,11 crore. In Mundra, Gujarat, Adani is in charge of the largest port in India. In 2021, he tripled his wealth, and in 2022, he overtook the previous richest person in India.

Mukesh Ambani

The chairman and managing director of the O2C, telecom, and new energy conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. is Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of Rs. 710,723.26 billion.

Radhakishan Damani

The owner of the DMart chain of supermarkets, Radhakishan Damani, has a net worth of Rs 222,908.66 crore. Damani started out in retail with one store in 2002. There are currently 271 DMart locations in India.

Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla is the chairman of Serum Institute of India, the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world. SII has a number of collaborations to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Stud farms are also included in Poonawalla's assets.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar, chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, is worth 172,834.97 billion rupees. He is a pioneer in the Indian IT industry. He has given $662 million to charities that support education.

Savitri Jindal

The O.P. Jindal Group's Chairperson Emeritus is Savitri Jindal. Additionally, she is the only billionaire woman and working politician among the top 10. She is worth 132,452.97 billion rupees.

Dilip Sanghvi

Sun Pharmaceuticals, which has more than 40 manufacturing facilities and provides services to more than 100 countries, was founded by Dilip Sanghvi. Sanghvi, who has a net worth of Rs 125,184.21 crore, is a central board member of the Reserve Bank of India and has interests in Sun Pharma Advanced Research and BioLight Life Sciences.

Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja

In 1914, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja founded the Hinduja organisation. Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok, the four siblings, currently run the global conglomerate. The brothers have a combined net worth of Rs 122,761.29 crore. The 108-year-old organisation operates in 11 industries, including real estate, banking and finance, IT and ITeS, healthcare, automotive, oil, and specialty chemicals.

Kumar Birla

Aditya Birla Group, a conglomerate that produces everything from textiles to cement, is led by Kumar Birla. He has a net worth of Rs. 121,146.01 billion. When his father, Aditya Birla, passed away in 1995, Birla took over the organisation at the age of 28.

Bajaj Family

The Bajaj Group is a collection of 40 businesses owned by the Bajaj family. Jamnalal Bajaj founded the 96-year-old, family-run company in Mumbai in 1926. The family's flagship business, Bajaj Auto, is ranked as the fourth-largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer in the world with a net worth of Rs 117,915.45 crore.

Sunil Mittal

Bharti Enterprises, whose interests span industries like telecom, insurance, real estate, and agriculture, was founded and is led by Sunil Bharti Mittal. The 65-year-old is worth 117,107.81 billion rupees. In addition to serving on numerous international organisations and think tanks, Mittal is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours.

Uday Kotak

India's richest banker is Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. He has a net worth of Rs. 115,492.53 billion. He founded a finance company in 1985, and in 2003 he changed it into a bank.

Shapoor Mistry & Family

After the passing of his father Pallonji Mistry and his younger brother Cyrus Mistry earlier in 2022, Shapoor Mistry is now in charge of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The family is worth 114,684.89 crore rupees. Their largest asset is an 18.4% ownership stake in Tata Sons.

Godrej Family

Ardeshir Godrej and his brother Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej established this family-run conglomerate in 1897. Net worth for the family is Rs. 112,261.97 billion. Adi Godrej is the group's chairman, and it operates in 15 different industries. Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties are managed by his son Pirojha and daughter Nisaba, respectively.

Lakshmi Mittal

The executive chairman of Arcelor Mittal, which produces more steel than any other country besides China, is Lakshmi Mittal. He has a net worth of Rs. 111,454.33 billion. He appointed his son Aditya Mittal to be CEO in 2021 as part of succession planning.

Madhukar Parekh

The chairman of Pidilite Industries, which sells adhesives, sealants, and chemicals for construction among other things, is Madhukar Parekh. He has a net worth of Rs. 101,762.65 billion. Pidilite, which is best known for its iconic Fevicol, was established in 1959 by the late Balvant Parekh.

Burman family

The Burman family's fortune in consumer goods comes primarily from their ownership of the majority of the listed flagship Dabur, which S.K. Burman founded in Kolkata in 1884. Net worth for the family is Rs 77,533.45 crore. After his cousin Amit Burman resigned in August 2022, the fifth-generation scion Mohit Burman was named chairman.

Azim Premji

Wipro Limited was founded by Azim Premji, who also served as chairman for nearly 40 years while expanding the company's market. Premji is worth a total of Rs. 75,110.53 billion. The polymath is still a non-executive board member of Wipro. In 2019, Premji's son Rishad took over as executive chairman. Premji is renowned for his charitable work through the Azim Premji Foundation.

Kushal Pal Singh

The largest listed real estate company by market cap in India is DLF, and its chairman emeritus is real estate magnate Kushal Pal Singh. His total wealth is Rs. 71,072.33 billion. Singh is a former soldier. He began working for his father-in-business, law's DLF, in 1961 and held the position of chairman for more than 50 years.

Ashwin Dani

Ashwin Dani, a non-executive director at Asian Paints, began working for the business his father founded in 1968. His current net worth is Rs 67,841.77 billion. Asian Paints, one of Asia's largest paint manufacturers, was established in 1942 by Dani's father and three other individuals.