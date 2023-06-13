GK Questions and Answers on History of India

The history of India includes the prehistoric settlements and societies in the Indian subcontinent; the advancement of civilisation from the Indus Valley Civilisation to the eventual blending of the Indo-Aryan culture to form the Vedic Civilisation; the rise of Jainism and Buddhism; the beginning of a succession of powerful dynasties and empires for more than three millennia throughout various geographic areas of the Indian subcontinent, including the growth of Muslim dominions during the Medieval period intertwined with Hindu powers; the advent of European traders and privateers, resulting in the establishment of British India; and the subsequent independence movement that led to the Partition of India and the creation of the Republic of India.

1. Who among the following ruler was defeated by Seleucus?

A. Chandra Gupta Maurya

B. Vikramaditya

C. Chanakya

D. None of the above

Ans: A

2. Who wrote Bande Mataram?

A. Rabindranath Tagore

B. Bankimchandra Chatterjee

C. Sharat chandra chattopadhyay

D. None of the above

Ans: B

3. Where did ‘Tebhega’ movement occur in 1946?

A. Maharashtra

B. Tamil Nadu

C. Karnataka

D. Bengal

Ans: D

4. When was Indian National song sung for the first time?

A. 1896 session of the Indian National Congress

B. 1857 revolt

C. 1919 - Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

D. None of the above

Ans: A

5. When Indian national Anthem was first sung?

A. August 15, 1947, Independence of Indian

B.1857 revolt

C. December 27, 1911 Calcutta

D. None of the Above

Ans: C

6. Where is situated the battlefield of Plessey?

A. Punjab

B. Haryana

C. West Bengal

D. Karnataka

Ans: C

7. In the third battle of Panipat, who defeated Marathas?

A. Afghans

B. Mughals

C. British Army

D. None of the Above

Ans: A

8. What was the name of Harsha’s Capital?

A. Kannaauj

B. Kanpur

C. Lucknow

D. Gaya

Ans: A

9. What was the name of the Chinese pilgrim who visited during the reign of Harshavardhana?

A. Fahein

B. Hiuen Tsang

C. Hikaru

D. None of the Above

Ans: B

10. Where did the formation of Azad Hind Fauj take Place?

A. Thailand

B. Singapore

C. Russia

D. Germany

Ans: B

The Indus Valley Civilization flourished during which period?

A. 2nd century BC

B. 5th century AD

C. 3000-1500 BC

D. 10th century AD

Ans. C

Who was the first emperor of the Maurya Empire?

A. Chandragupta Maurya

B. Ashoka the Great

C. Samudragupta

D. Harsha

Ans. A

The Mughal Empire reached its peak under the rule of which emperor?

A. Babur

B. Akbar

C. Shah Jahan

D. Aurangzeb

Ans. B

The Indian Rebellion of 1857, also known as the Sepoy Mutiny, was against the rule of which colonial power?

A. Portuguese

B. French

C. British

D. Dutch

Ans. C

Who played a significant role in India's struggle for independence and is known as the "Father of the Nation"?

A. Jawaharlal Nehru

B. Bhagat Singh

C. Mahatma Gandhi

D. Subhas Chandra Bose

Ans. C

