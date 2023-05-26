Georgia Independence Day: Know its History and Significance

Georgia Independence Day is an annual public holiday in Georgia that is observed on 26 May. It honors the 26th May 1918 adoption of the Act of Independence. The Democratic Republic of Georgia was established on this day in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917. This year’s motto is “This Day is Ours.” Read below to learn more.

What is the History of Georgia Independence Day?

26th May marks a very important day in the history of Georgia. Georgia carries a long and rich history, dating back to the 6th century BC. The country has been overrun and occupied by many different empires over the centuries.

Georgia was annexed by the Russian Empire in the 19th century and its independence journey started with the Russian Revolution in 1917. The revolution began to oppose widespread corruption, growing dissatisfaction among people and the monarchy.

It began on March 8, 1917, which was during the First World War, and lasted for a few years. After this revolution on this day in 1918, Georgia declared independence.

However, this independence didn’t last long as Georgia was again invaded by the Soviet Russian army in 1921 and had to incorporate into the newly formed Soviet Socialist Republics.

Forwarding 70 years later, in April 1991 the Soviet Union collapsed and Georgia regained independence.

This is why May 26 continued to be Independence Day and April 9 was declared as the Day of National Unity, Civic Concordance, and Remembrance. Both days are celebrated as national holidays.

What is the Significance of Georgia Independence Day?

Georgia has suffered a lot during its annexation. The country was suppressed to follow Russian norms and Russia completely avoided Georgian habits and way of living and forced people to follow Russian methods. Even the independent Georgian Church system was abolished

The struggle to defeat the monarchy and gain independence was Georgia’s long-lost dream and in February 1917, the Democratic Republic of Georgia was established and the next month Georgia finally gained a new autocephaly and patriarch.

Slowly and gradually, Georgia became an independent country and this day marks the significance of the Georgian people who were always persistent to gain independence despite many hardships and they never lost the feeling of independence on a personal level.

How is Georgia Independence Day Celebrated?

Georgian people celebrate this independence day with different political speeches and ceremonies, flag hoisting, fireworks, music concerts, and a traditional Supra (which is a Georgian Feast).

This year’s Georgia Independence Day motto is “This Day is Ours.” The event is celebrated all around the world.

According to Agenda.Ge “Cultural, educational and entertainment events for the date are planned in the US, Azerbaijan, Japan, Romania, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Brazil, Cuba, Germany, Denmark, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Estonia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland, Latvia, Slovenia, Moldova, Serbia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Argentina, Mexico, Malaysia, China, India, Ethiopia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Genova.”

The event will start with an oath-taking ceremony by the new recruits of the Georgian Defence Forces in 10 cities including the capital.

Further, a choir of 300 children will perform the national anthem on Tbilisi’s Freedom Square at 5:10 pm, the exact time Georgia declared independence in 1918.

There are many events planned by the Georgian Government to celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm. Agenda.Ge has mentioned the full-day itinerary for the same.

Georgia Independence Day is a major holiday that recognizes the country's long and difficult struggle for independence. The day is a time for Georgians to come together and celebrate their country's history and culture, as well as to reaffirm their commitment to building a better future for their country.