GK question and answer on Certification Marks in India: A certificate of quality is issued to a product that is made as per the standard set by the concerned government bodies. Like ISI mark certificate is given to electronic products, BIS hallmark is present on gold and silver jewellery.

This article consists of 11 questions in the form of MCQs based on the Certification Marks in India.

1. ISI mark is mentioned on the products related to ……

(a) Industrial products

(b) Processed food

(c) Non-polluting vehicles

(d) Agricultural products

Ans. a

Explanation: Industrial products

2. Which certificate is required for jewellers in the market?

(a) FPO mark

(b) AGMARK

(c) BIS hallmark

(d) None of these

Ans. c

Explanation: BIS hallmark

3. FPO mark certificate is given to ……

(a) Agricultural products

(b) Industrial products

(c) Eco-friendly products

(d) All processed food products

Ans. d

Explanation: All processed food products

4. Which of the following is matched correctly?

(a) AGMARK: Jewellery

(b) ISI mark: Agri products

(c) Ecomark: Issued for organic products

(d) FPO mark: All processed food products

Ans. d

Explanation: FPO mark: All processed food products

5. Who issues the ISI marks in India?

(a) Food Safety and Standard Authority of India

(b) National Standard Organisation of India

(c) Bureau of Indian Standard

(d) b and c both

Ans.d

Explanation: Bureau of Indian Standard and National Standard Organisation of India are the same names of an organisation.

6. COPRA is related to………….

(a) Environment-friendly products

(b) Child Rights

(c) Protection of consumer rights

(d) Organic products

Ans. c

Explanation: Protection of consumer rights

7. Which body issues the FPO mark?

(a) Food Safety and Standard Authority of India

(b) Bureau of Indian Standard

(c) Ministry of Environment and protection

(d) None of these

Ans. a

Explanation: Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI)

8. Which of the following statement is not correct?

(a) ISI mark, BIS mark and Eco-mark are issued by the Bureau of Indian standard

(b) BIS hallmark is given only to gold jewellery

(c) India organic is a certification mark for organically farmed food

(d) Bureau of Indian Standard is the national standard body of India

Ans. b

Explanation: BIS hallmark is given only to “gold and silver” jewellery both

9. Since when FPO mark is mandatory for the concerned products?

(a) 2006

(b) 1993

(c) 2000

(d) 1986

Ans. a

Explanation: 2006

10. If a gold ring has gold of 18 carats then what is the purity of the gold used in the ring?

(a) 68%

(b) 86%

(c) 75%

(d) 95%

Ans. c

Explanation: 24 carats is called pure gold. A gold ring of 18 carats has 6 other metals so its purity would be 75% only.

11. Who issues the Eco mark certificate?

(a) Ministry of Environment

(b) Bureau of Indian Standard

(c) Ministry of consumer affairs

(d) Ministry of commerce

Ans. b

Explanation: Bureau of Indian Standard

