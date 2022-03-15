TATA IPL Tickets 2022: Check Where and How to Buy IPL 2022 Tickets Online

IPL Ticket Booking 2022: IPL 2022 is scheduled to commence from March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locking horns against each other in the inaugural match of TATA IPL 2022. The final match of the league will be played on May 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2022 Schedule: Check TATA IPL 2022 Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venues, Timings, and More

TATA IPL 2022 Tickets

With 11 days to go, cricket enthusiasts will soon be able to buy TATA IPL 2022 tickets online. The tickets will be made available on BCCI partner websites for IPL 2022. As and when the window for online booking opens, the same will be notified here.

However, Paytm has started bookings for TATA IPL 2022 Live Streaming on its platform. Those who are in Uttrakhand and wish to enjoy live streaming can book their tickets through the fintech company.

The live streaming will be done daily during the course of the league-- from March 26 to May 29-- at The Foodies Soul 24x7, Dehradun. The streaming starts from Rs. 505 onwards and goes up to Rs. 1195.

Explained: Why is IPL 2022 format the same as IPL 2011?

Hello Fans 👋



Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️



Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022❓🤔 pic.twitter.com/cBCzL1tocA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

TATA IPL 2022 will witness ten teams competing with each other for the coveted title across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. These are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India, DY Patil Stadium, and MCA Stadium. The schedule for playoff matches and the final will soon be released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

IPL 2022 Points Table: Check Matches Played, Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, and Points