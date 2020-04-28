GK Questions and Answers on Asteroids

On February 7, 2023, The James Webb Space Telescope Found an asteroid that is likely to be the smallest observed to date by the observatory according to Nasa.

This asteroid is roughly the size of Rome's Colosseum, 300 and 650 feet in length, and may be an example of an object measuring fewer than 0.6 miles in length within the central asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Asteroids are rocky, metallic bodies that orbit the sun. They do not have an atmosphere but it is said that around 150 asteroids are known which have small moons that orbit them and even some have two moons. In fact, some asteroids are also binary that is double where two rocky bodies of roughly equal size orbit each other and some are triple also. In 2013, scientists were surprised and discovered that at least one asteroid has rings.

1. Which of the following statement is/are correct about asteroid '1998 OR2'?

A. It has a diameter of 1.8-4.1 km.

B. It was found in 1998.

C. It will stay 3.9 million miles away from our planet.

D. All the above are correct

Ans. D

Explanation: Asteroid '1998OR2' will be the biggest asteroid to fly by Earth this year. The closest approach will be on 29 April, 2020. Asteroid '1998OR2' was founded in 1998. It has a diameter of 1.8-4.1 km. It will stay 3.9 million miles (6.3 million kilometers) away from our planet.

2. When the first asteroid named Ceres was discovered?

A. 1 January, 1800

B. 12 January, 1801

C. 12 February, 1800

D. 1 January, 1801

Ans. D

Explanation: On 1 January, 1801, Ceres, the first asteroid was discovered.

3. Which law suggested that there should be a planet between Mars and Jupiter?

A. Bode's Law

B. Planetary Law

C. Celestial Law

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Bode's law suggested there should be a planet between Mars and Jupiter.

4. Asteroids are made up of

A. Nickel

B. Iron

C. Rocks

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: Asteroids orbit the sun and are rocky, metallic bodies. From various rocks and metals, asteroids are made up of. Mainly from nickel and iron metals, asteroids are made.

5. Asteroids are also known as

A. Minor Planets

B. Small Stars

C. Planets

D. Only A and B

Ans. D

Explanation: Asteroids are also known as minor planets or small stars as they are very small than planets or moon.

6. Who discovered first asteroid, 1 Ceres?

A. Giuseppe Piazzi

B. William Herschel

C. Nicolaus Copernicus

D. Edwin Hubble

Ans. A

Explanation: An Italian astronomer, Giuseppe Piazzi discovered the first asteroid.

What if an asteroid was about to hit Earth?

7. Which of the following statement is/are correct about asteroid belt?

A. Between orbits Mars and Jupiter most of the asteroids lie.

B. This belt is divided into smaller belts.

C. This belt is separated by distances known as Kirkwood gaps.

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: Most of the asteroids lie between Mars and Jupiter and it is known as the asteroid belt. It is divided into smaller belts and separated by distances known as Kirkwood gaps. These gaps are spaces in which the gravitational attraction of Jupiter prevents any object from maintaining an orbit.

8. Name an asteroid that is located at the Lagrangian points, L4 and L5 and lie in the same orbit as Jupiter?

A. Eros

B. Pallas

C. Trojan

D. Vesta

Ans. C

Explanation: Trojan asteroids are located at the Lagrangian points, L4 and L5 and lie in the same orbit as Jupiter.

9. Name the group of asteroids that cross Earth's orbit and also may come close to Earth or even collided with the planet?

A. Apollo

B. Vesta

C. Davida

D. Juno

Ans. A

Explanation: One group of asteroids known as Apollo objects, cross the orbit of Earth. These bodies sometimes may come relatively close to Earth and some have even collided with the planet.

10. Name an asteroid that has a dog-bone shape?

A. 216 Kleopatra

B. 25143 Itokawa

C. 2062 Aten

D. 21 Lutetia

Ans. A

Explanation: An asteroid in dog-bone shape is 216 Kleopatra. It is of the size of New Jersey that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.

11. Who had coined the term asteroid?

A. Carl Sagan

B. William Herschel

C. Issac Newton

D. Edmond Halley

Ans. B

Explanation: William Hershel coined the name asteroid.

