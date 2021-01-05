GK Quiz for Current and Static Events: 5th January 2021

Answer the following GK questions to be well prepared for your exams. Now since 3-4 months are left for the preliminary exams of various government job posts to begin we bring you some specially handpicked topics and the questions based on them.

India and ADB recently signed a deal for building a powerplant. With reference to this take a look at the statements listed below and pick the correct one

i) The coal power plant would be set up in Nagaland

ii) A 120 Mega Watt power plant is to be built to support the demands of Assam

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None

Ans. b

Explanation: India signed a $231 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on December 30, 2020, to construct a 120 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric power plant in Assam to boost electricity generation capacity in the state. The information was shared by the Union Ministry of Finance on January 1, 2021. Know more here

Where will the 51st International Film Festival be held?

Mumbai Goa Pune Bengaluru

Ans. b

Explanation: The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in the Indian state of Goa from January 16-24, 2021. The festival will open with Indian premiere 'Another Round' by Thomas Vinterberg.

Astra Zeneca Vaccine was recently rolled out. Choose the correct statement from the following

The first country to roll out the vaccine is India India is conducting a direct run of this vaccine without any dry run Brian Pinker, a British national is the first to receive the vaccine This vaccine is helpful against AIDS and Syphilis

Ans. c

Explanation: Britain became the first nation in the world on January 4, 2020, to roll out the low-cost and easily transportable Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. An 82-year-old man, dialysis patient Brian Pinker, became the first in the world on January 4th to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. He received his first vaccine dose at Oxford's Churchill Hospital. Know more here.

When is World Braille day observed?

January 2 January 1 January 3 January 4

Ans. d

Explanation: The world Braille Day is celebrated on January 4th to commemorate the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of Braille for the vision-impaired people. Louis Braille was born on January 4, 1809, in the town of Coupvray in northern France.

What are Sea Wing Gliders?

The name of the US Navy’s submarine wing It is an underwater drone used by China It is the Japanese tsunami helper squads name It is a ship that was famous as a pirate ship in the 1800s

Ans. b

Explanation: China calls its underwater drones as sea wing gliders or a Haiyi which have been spotted in the Indian Ocean to make observations for naval intelligence purposes.

Choose the correct statement out of the following about sea wing gliders

i) China uses these gliders for naval attacks against its foes

ii) The gliders are unpowered with wings and are only suitable for short term missions of 2 days

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None

Ans. d

Explanation: The gliders are unpowered and have large wings so that they can run for longer periods. These are suitable for longer missions. There is a glider present that is used for oceanographic research and also has onboard sensors to measure the seawater temperature, salinity, its turbidity, the amount of oxygen, chlorophyll and ocean. Get the complete information on Chinas drones here. current changes.

With respect to the National Common Mobility Card answer the correct statement

i) National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is also called as One Nation, One Card

ii) This card can only be used for transportation purposes in the state

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), also called as One Nation, One Card is basically to be used for transport mobility. It is a recent initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that would enable endless travelling through various metros and other transport systems all across the country. It would also enable retail shopping and purchases besides travelling functions. Know all about NCMC here.

When were the first National Science Technology and Innovation policy adopted?

1955 1965 1974 1958

Ans. d

Explanation: The first policy on science was adopted in the year 1958 in India-- Scientific Policy Resolution, 1958 (SPR1958).

With respect to World Science Day 2020 choose the correct statement

i) It was celebrated on November 9, 2020

ii) The theme for World Science Day for Peace & Development 2020 is "Science for and with Society"

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: World Science Day for Peace & Development 2020 was observed on 10 November to highlight the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives. The theme for World Science Day for Peace & Development 2020 was "Science for and with Society".

Where is the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant located?

Saudi Arabia Iran Iraq Yemen

Ans. b

Explanation: Iran is planning to enrich uranium to up to 20 per cent purity at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, according to UN nuclear watchdog - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This would take Iran's nuclear enrichment program to pre-2015 levels.

