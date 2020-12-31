GK Quiz on Farm Laws 2020

In September 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three 'Farm Bills 2020' that were earlier passed by the Indian Parliament. Take the below-mentioned quiz on the Farm Laws 2020 to test your knowledge.

Note: Answers to the questions are provided at the end along with the explanations.

1- With respect to the new Farm Laws 2020, consider the following Laws or Bill:

A. Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

B. Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020

C. Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020

D. Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020

Which Laws/Bill amongst the following are a part of the new Farm Laws 2020?

(i) A, B and D

(ii) Both B and D

(iii) All of the above



2- Who introduced the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 in the Indian Parliament?

A. Narendra Modi

B. Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia

C. Narendra Singh Tomar

D. Kailash Choudhary

3- With reference to the main provisions of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, consider the below-mentioned statements:

A. Farming Agreement

B. Minimum and Maximum Period of Farming Agreement

C. Pricing of Farming Produce

D. Market Fee Abolished

Which of the provision(s) given above is/are correct?

(i) A, B and C

(ii) Only A

(iii) All of the above

4- With reference to the main provisions of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, consider the below-mentioned statements:

A. Trade of Farmers' Produce

B. Electronic Trading

C. Market Fee Abolished

D. Alternative Trading Channels

Which of the provision(s) given above is/are correct?

(i) Only A

(ii) Both A and B

(iii) All of the above

5- Which Minister resigned from his/her post against the three Farm Bills 2020 introduced by the Central Government?

A. Prakash Singh Badal

B. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

C. Capt. Amarinder Singh

D. Manpreet Singh Badal

6- When President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three 'Agriculture Bills 2020' that were earlier passed by the Indian Parliament?

A. 24 September and 26 September 2020

B. 26 September 2020 and 27 September 2020

C. 20 September 2020 and 22 September 2020

D. 20 September 2020 and 26 September 2020

7- Why the Central Government introduced the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020?

A. To permit intra and inter-state trade of farmers’ produce beyond the physical premises of APMC markets and other markets notified under the state APMC Acts.

B. To regulate the production, supply, and distribution of essential commodities in order to make them available to consumers at fair prices.

C. To provide for a farming agreement between a farmer and a buyer prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce.



8- When was the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 first enacted?

A. 20 April 1955

B. 1 April 1970

C. 20 September 1983

D. 1 April 1955

9- Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is established by:

A. State Governments

B. NABARD

C.Ministry of Home Affairs

D. Central Government

10- What do you mean by MSP?

A. Minimum Support Prices

B. Minimal Support Price

C. Maximum Support Price

D. Minimum Support Price

Answers:

1- (i)

Explanation: In September 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three 'Agriculture Bills' that were earlier passed by the Indian Parliament. These Farm Acts are as follows: 1- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 2- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 3- Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020

2- C

Explanation: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the three Farm Bills 2020 in the Indian Parliament on 14 September 2020.

3- (i)

Explanation: The main provisions of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 are as follows: (a) Farming Agreement: The Act provides for a farming agreement between a farmer and a buyer prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. (b) Minimum Period of Farming Agreement: The minimum period of the farming agreement shall be for one crop season or one production cycle of livestock. (c) Maximum Period of Farming Agreement: The maximum period of the farming agreement shall be five years. It also states that if the production cycle of any farming produce is longer and may go beyond five years, the maximum period of farming agreement may be mutually decided by the farmer and the buyer and explicitly mentioned in the farming agreement. (d) Pricing of Farming Produce: The pricing of farming produce and the process of price determination should be mentioned in the agreement. For prices subjected to variation, a guaranteed price for the produce and a clear reference for any additional amount above the guaranteed price must be specified in the agreement. (e) Settlement of Dispute: The Act provides for a three-level dispute settlement mechanism-- Conciliation Board, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Appellate Authority.

4- (iii)

Explanation: The main provisions of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 are as follows: (a) Trade of Farmers' Produce: The Act allows the farmers to trade in outside trade area such as farm gates, factory premises, cold storages, and so on. Previously, it could only be done in the APMC yards or Mandis. (b) Alternative Trading Channels: It facilitates lucrative prices for the farmers via alternative trading channels to promote barrier-free intra-state and inter-state trade of agriculture produce. (c) Electronic Trading: Additionally, it allows the electronic trading of scheduled farmers’ produce (agricultural produce regulated under any state APMC Act) in the specified trade area. It will also facilitate direct and online buying and selling of the agricultural produce via electronic devices and the internet. (d) Market Fee Abolished: As per the Act, the State Governments are prohibited from levying any market fee or cess on farmers, traders and electronic trading platforms for trading farmers’ produce in an 'outside trade area'.

5- B

Explanation: Food Processing Industries Minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal resigned from her post in protest against these Bills on 17 September 2020.

6- A

Explanation: President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three 'Agriculture Bills 2020' that were earlier passed by the Indian Parliament on the below-mentioned dates: 1- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 on 24 September 2020. 2- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 on 24 September 2020. 3- Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 on 26 September 2020.

7- C

Explanation: The Central Government introduced the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 to provide for a farming agreement between a farmer and a buyer prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce.

8- D

Explanation: Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 was first enacted on 1 April 1955 by the Government of India to provide, in the interest of the general public, for the control of the production, supply and distribution of, and trade and commerce, in certain commodities.

9- A

Explanation: An Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is a marketing board established by the State Governments in India to safeguard the farmers from the exploitation by large retailers, ensuring that the farm to retail price does not reach excessively high levels.

10- D

Explanation: Minimum Support Price (MSP) is the minimum price set by the Government of India for certain agricultural products, at which the items would be directly bought from the farmers if the open market prices are less than the cost incurred. It is calculated by the given formula: MSP = C2+ 50% of C2 Here, C2 stands for the Comprehensive Cost (actual cost of the production).

You can also read more on the Farm Laws 2020 and other related details from the links provided below:

Farm Laws 2020: Everything you need to know about the new agriculture reforms in India

Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC): All you need to know

What is 'Pagri Sambhal Jatta Movement' and how it is related to the ongoing farmers' protest?

Who are Arhtiyas and why are they supporting the ongoing farmers' protest against the Farm Laws 2020?