GK Quiz on Tokyo Olympics: Archery

Archery is one of the main events and the most interesting events at the Olympics. India has sent many arcgers this year. However, Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai have however disappointed in their game. Take a look at these questions listed below.

Which of the following is not a type of bow used in Archery at the Olympics?

Recurve Compound Barebow All of them are used

Ans. d

Explanation: There are three types of bows used in archery – recurve, compound and barebow. The recurve bow is the only one used at the Olympic Games.

When did archery begin in the Summer Olympics?

1900 1922 1912 1984

Ans. a

Explanation: Archery had its debut at the 1900 Summer Olympics and has been contested in 16 Olympiads.

In 1904 how many matches of archery were held at the Olympics?

Six events Seven events Eight events Nine events

Ans. a

Explanation: At the 1904 Summer Olympics in St. Louis, six archery events were contested, of which three were men's and three were women's competitions.

In which year at the Olympics the game of archery was not conducted?

1912 1908 1992 1988

Ans. a

Explanation: Archery was not featured at the 1912 Summer Olympics but reappeared in the 1920 Summer Olympics.

What is the minimum age to compete as an Olympic archer?

18 years 20 years 25 years None of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: There is no minimum age for an Olympic archer.

In how much time (GNAS rules) the archer is supposed to shoot three arrows?

2.5 minutes 2 minutes 1 minute 10 minutes

Ans. a

Explanation: Each archer is allowed two and one half minutes to shoot three arrows.

