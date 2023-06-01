GK Quiz on Rivers of the World

Dear all aspirants, the G.K. team of jagran josh is presenting you a set of 10 questions based on the rivers of the world. In this quiz we have selected only those questions which are already being asked in several exams and further may be asked in the upcoming exams. So try this quiz and evaluate your preparation for the upcoming exams.

1. Which of the following river do not belong to Europe?

A. Volga

B. Rhine

C. Elbe

D. Colorado

Ans: D

2. Which of the following is not matched correctly?

A. North America: Missourie River

B. Asia : Mekong

C. Africa: Zaire

D. South America: Colorado

Ans: D



3. Which of the following river crosses the equator two times?

A. Zaire

B. Nile

C. Amazon

D. Mississippi

Ans: A



4. Yukon River falls into……..

A. Atlantic sea

B. Pacific sea

C. Bering sea

D. South China sea

Ans: C



5. Which of the following is the Longest River of Asia?

A. Yangtze

B. Ganga

C. Bentara

D. Chao Phraya

Ans: A

6. Which of the following is the correct descending order of rivers in terms of distance covered by them?

A. Yangtze River>Yellow River>Mekong River>Lena River

B. Yangtze River>Yellow River> Lena River> Mekong River

C. Lena River> Mekong River> Yangtze River>Yellow River

D. Lena River> Mekong River> Yellow River> Yangtze River

Ans: A



7. Which of the following is the Longest River of North America ?

A. Colorado

B. Missouri-Missisipi

C. Mackenzie

D. Hudson

Ans: B



8. Which of the following is NOT correct about river Amazon?

A. It originates from Andes mountains

B. It is the world’s second largest river after Nile.

C. Madeira is the largest tributary of the Amazon.

D. All of the above are wrong.

Ans: D



9. River Brahmaputra does not flows into.....

A. India

B. Bhutan

C. China

D. Bangladesh

Ans: B



10. Which of the following facts is not true about river Nile?

A. It is the longest river in the world.

B. It flows into the red Sea.

C. It covers a length of about 6,695 kilometers (4,160 miles.

D. It is in African continent.

Ans: B

11. Which is the longest river in the world?

A. Amazon

B. Nile

C. Yangtze

D. Mississippi

Ans: B

12. Which is the widest river in the world?

A. Mekong

B. Yangtze

C. Nile

D. Amazon

Ans: D

13. Which of the following Australia's rivers shares a name with a famous tennis player?

A. Murray River

B. Darling River

C. Fitzroy River

D. Ord River

Ans: A

14. Which of the following rivers flows through Paris and France?

A. Rhone River

B. Seine River

C. Loire River

D. Garonne River

Ans: B

15. Which of the following rivers is considered the lifeline of China?

A. Yellow River

B. Brahmaputra River

C. Mekong River

D. Yangtze River

Ans: D

