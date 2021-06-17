GK Quiz on Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been in news recently as many activists, journalists and students had been booked under it and most recently Delhi High Court has called out the misuse of UAPA, raising the bar for State to slap terror tag against the innocent so frequently.

Where does the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 apply?

i) All of India

ii) All states except the state of Jammu and Kashmir

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The Act called the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 extends the whole of India.

Who does the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 apply to from the following?

Citizens of India outside India; Persons in the service of the Government Persons on ships and aircrafts, registered in India All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The provisions of this Act apply also to- citizens of India outside India; persons in the service of the Government, wherever they may be; (c) persons on ships and aircrafts, registered in India, wherever they may be.

As per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, who is liable to be punished?

i) Whoever advocates, abets, advises or incites the commission of, any unlawful activity

ii) Whoever assists any unlawful activity of any association, declared unlawful under section 3

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Whoever, takes part in or commits, advocates, abets, advises or incites the commission of, any unlawful activity, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine or anyone assists any unlawful activity of any association, declared unlawful under section 3.

UAPA was passed in the year

1966 1967 1976 1980

Ans. b

Explanation: UAPA was passed in 1967. It aims at effective prevention of unlawful activities associations in India.

What is the highest punishment in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act?

Death Penalty or Life Imprisonment 10 years imprisonment 7 years imprisonment 8 years rigorous imprisonment

Ans. a

Explanation: Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has death penalty and life imprisonment as highest punishments.

What is the condition of Bail under UAPA

i) Granted only when the court is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing the accusations are true

ii) Granted only when the accusation is proved true in the court

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Bail under UAPA can be granted only when the court is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against such person is prima facie true.

When was the terrorist act accumulated in UAPA?

2003 2004 2005 2006

Ans. b

Explnation: The 2004 amendment, added “terrorist act" to the list of offences to ban organisations for terrorist activities

Which of the following statements is true regarding UAPA

i) It has death penalty and life imprisonment as highest punishments

ii) Under UAPA, both Indian and foreign nationals can be charged

Only i

Only ii

Both i and ii

None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Under UAPA, both Indian and foreign nationals can be charged. It will be applicable to the offenders in the same manner, even if crime is committed on a foreign land, outside India. It has death penalty and life imprisonment as highest punishments.

Who does UAPA empower to grant approval of seizure or attachment if property during case investigation?

NIA CIA DSP of state Ministry of Home

Ans. a

Explanation: The Act empowers the Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) to grant approval of seizure or attachment of property when the case is investigated by the said agency.

Who can investigate the cases of terrorism as per the UAPA?

Officers of Police Inspector and above ranked officers of NIA ACP All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act empowers the officers of the NIA, of the rank of Inspector or above, to investigate cases of terrorism in addition to those conducted by the DSP or ACP or above rank officer in the state.

Also read| China Taiwan Conflict: Reason, History, Timeline of Events and recent updates

Solve Daily GK Quiz based on Static and Current Events