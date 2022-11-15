GK Quiz on World Population
The current state of the world’s population is one of unprecedented diversity and change. In 2021, the global population reached the 7.8 billion mark, and today, it stands at 8 billion, and it's expected to grow to around 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Global population hits 8 billion: United Nations Population Fund</p>— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) <a href="https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1592433488736968704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Take this quiz to test your knowledge of the World Population and its impact.
- Which nation was the first to launch a mass media campaign on family planning in 1952?
a.China
b.India
c.Norway
d.Italy
Ans. b
2. What is the population of the world?
a.8 Billion
b.9 Billion
c.2 Billion
d.8 Billion
Ans. a
- For Every Additional Year Of Education, A Woman Has, Child Mortality Decreases By What Percentage?
a.7.5%
b.6.5%
c.5%
d.2.5%
Ans. c
- What will be the World Population in 2100 with the current global fertility rate?
a.10 billion
b.15 billion
c.20 billion
d.30 billion
Ans. d
- How many people in the world today live in urban areas?
a.43%
b.75%
c.38%
d.55%
Ans. d
- Which letter resembles exactly the graph of human population growth throughout history?
a.S
b.L
c.J
d.U
Ans. c
- According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which country in 2019 was the top destination for migrants?
a.United States of America
b.China
c.Italy
d.India
Ans. a
- How many women globally experienced interruptions in accessing modern contraceptives?
a.7 million
b.12 million
c.18 million
d.10 million
Ans. c
- Which is the least populated country in the world?
a.Vatican City
b.Kansas City
c.Oklahoma City
d.Seattle
Ans. a
- What is the average life expectancy of the world population?
a. 80 years
b.72 years
c.60 years
d.75 years
Ans. b
Also, check this GK quiz on ICC T20 World Cup