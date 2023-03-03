GK Quiz: Questions and Answers on Jamsetji Tata 

Jamsetji Tata was an Indian industrialist who founded India's largest conglomerate, the Tata Group. In the present times, Jamsetji Tata is known as more than just an entrepreneur but a person who helped India achieve its place in the league of industrial nations. His vision acted as a foundation for technical education and the growth of steel and power industries in India. On his 184th Birth Anniversary, here is the quiz that will help you learn more about his early life and career;

1. When was Jamsetji Tata born?

March 3, 1839 May 3, 1857 April 4, 1962 July 3, 1981

2. Where was Jamsetji Tata born?

Gujrat Mumbai Pune Hyderabad

3. What was the primary business of the Tata Group?

Manufacturing Technology Energy All of the above

4. Where did Jamsetji Tata study?

Wilson College St. Xavier’s College Elphinstone College University of Calcutta

5. What is the name of the first Indian hotel chain founded by Jamsetji Tata?

Hilton hotels Sarovar hotels Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces. Marriot

6. What other industries did Jamsetji Tata invest in?

Steel Hydroelectric power Airlines All of the above

7. What is the name of the city in which Jamsetji Tata founded his first Indian institute of science?

Bangalore Pune Gujrat Mumbai

8. What is the name of the first business school in India founded by Jamsetji Tata?

Indian Institute of Management Indian School of Management Indian Institute of Management Sciences None of the above

9. What is the name of the first hydroelectric power plant in India founded by Jamsetji Tata?

Tata Hydroelectric Power Supply Company Tata power company Jamsetji tata power supply None of the above

10. What is the death place of Jamsetji Tata?

Mumbai Pune Gandhinagar Delhi

Answers

1 A. March 3, 1839

Jamsetji Tata was born on March 3, 1839.

2 A. Gujrat

Jamsetji Tata was born in Gujrat

3 D. All of the above

The primary business of the Tata Group involved manufacturing, services, technology, energy, and materials.

4 C. Elphinstone College

Jamsetji Tata studied at Elphinstone College, Mumbai

5 C. Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces.

The first Indian hotel chain founded by Jamsetji Tata is the Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces.

6 D. All of the above

Jamsetji Tata invested in a wide range of industries including steel, hydroelectric power, and airlines.

7 A. Bangalore

Jamsetji Tata founded his first Indian institute of science in Banglore which is known as the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

8 A. Indian Institute of Management

The first business school in India founded by Jamsetji Tata is the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

9 A. Tata Hydroelectric Power Supply Company

The first hydroelectric power plant in India founded by Jamsetji Tata is Tata Hydroelectric Power Supply Company

10 A. Mumbai

Jamsetji Tata passed away on May 19, 1904, in Badhwar Park, Mumbai at the age of 65

Read More: Harry Potter Movie Quiz: Only a TRUE fan can answer all 7 Harry Potter Questions in 30 secs!

Read More: GK Questions and Answers on National Science Day