Harry Potter Movie Quiz: This fun quiz is for Harry Potter Fans who know all about the wizarding world. These quizzes test your knowledge about the Harry Potter Book and Movies and reveal if you are a TRUE Harry Potter fan or not. If you know all about the Weasleys, Death Eaters or Gryffindor, etc., then use your knowledge to solve this magical quiz. So, let’s put your Wizarding World knowledge to the test with this ultimate Harry Potter Quiz questions.

Harry Potter Movie Quiz: Only a TRUE fan can answer all 7 Harry Potter Questions in 30 secs!

If you are a Harry Potter Expert, then you can answer the below questions correctly within 30 seconds:

1. What is the full name of Hogwarts?

a) The Hogwarts School

b) The Hogwarts School of Wizardry

c) The Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft

d) The Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

2. The train to Hogwarts leaves from which Platform?

a) 9

b) 9 1/2

c) 9 3/4

d) 9 1/4

3. Who was the Headmaster when Harry Potter joined Hogwarts?

a) Snape

b) Dumbledore

c) McGonagall

d) Filch

4. What house of Hogwarts does Harry Potter belong to?

a) Gryffindor

b) Hufflepuff

c) Ravenclaw

d) Slytherin

5. Moaning Myrtle lives where in Hogwarts?

a) a staircase

b) the kitchen

c) a bathroom

d) the Forbidden Forest

6. Which one of these was NOT a teacher of Defense Against the Dark Arts?

a) MadEye Moody

b) Gilderoy Lockheart

c) Professor Sinistra

d) Professor Lupin

7. Besides being the gamekeeper, what does Hagrid teach?

a) Herbology

b) Quidditch

c) History of Magic

d) Care of Magical Creatures

Harry Potter Movie Quiz Answers

1. Answer D: The full name of Hogwarts is the “Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry”. The school was founded by four of the most brilliant witches and wizards in the 10th century - Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw, Helga Hufflepuff, and Salazar Slytherin.

2. Answer C: The train to Hogwarts Hogsmeade Station leaves from London's King's Cross Station Platform 9¾

3. Answer B: Albus Dumbledore was Headmaster of Hogwarts until the end of Harry's sixth year, while Minerva McGonagall was the Deputy Headmistress.

4. Answer A: Harry Potter belonged to the House Gryffindor at Hogwarts where you would find the pluckiest and most daring students (there's a reason the house symbol is the brave lion).

5. Answer C: Moaning Myrtle a former Ravenclaw student and now a ghost, haunts the girl's bathroom of Hogwarts.

6. Answer C: Professor Sinistra was the Astronomy professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

7. Answer D: Hagrid was the Keeper of Keys and Groundskeeper. Hagrid's skill in looking after creatures allowed him to be the Care of Magical Creatures professor even though he was not a fully qualified wizard.

If you are a TRUE Harry Potter Fan, then you must have answered most of the above questions within a blink of an eye. So tell us, did you enjoy this Harry Potter Quiz? If yes, then you must have felt great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.