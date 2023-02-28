GK Questions and Answers on National Science Day

National Science Day is celebrated in India on 28 February to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by the Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman or popularly known as CV Raman.

He was the one who discovered the Raman Effect on 28 February 1928 for which he was honored with the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

Here's a quiz on National Science day for you to learn about CV Raman, the founder of the Raman effect which is still a very essential scientific phenomenon in today's date.

Q1. Who founded Indian Academy of Science?

a.Homi J. Bhabha

b.Dr. APJ Abul Kalam

c.Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman

Ans. Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman

Explanation: Sir C V Raman founded the Indian Academy of Sciences (IAS) Bangalore was founded on 27 April 1934. He registered it as a society with the aim of promoting the progress and upholding the cause of science, in both pure and applied branches.

Q2. Who is known as the "Father of Indian Nuclear Programme"?

a.Narendra Modi

b.Homi J. Bhabha

c.Sir CV Raman

Ans. Homi J. Bhabha

Explanation: Homi Jehangir Bhabha is known as the 'Father of Indian Nuclear Programme'. An Indian nuclear physicist who founded Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.







Q3. Who is known as the "Father of the Indian Space Programme"?

a.Devendra Lal

b.Dr. Manmohan Singh

c.Dr. Vikram Sarabhai

Ans. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai

Explanation: Dr. Vikram Sarabhai is considered the Father of the Indian space program. A great institution builder who established or helped to establish a large number of institutions in diverse fields.







Q4. What is the discovery of CV Raman ?

a.Raman Effect

b.Accordion effect

c.Additive genetic effects

Ans. Raman Effect

Explanation: The Raman Effect was the discovery that won physicist Sir CV Raman his Nobel Prize in 1930.

Q5. National Science Day is dedicated to?

a.Dr. APJ Abul Kalam

b.Vikram Sarabhai

c.Sir C.V. Raman

Ans. Sir C.V. Raman

Explanation: National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28th each year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on 28 February 1928, for his discovery, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

Q6. When did Sir CV Raman pass away?

a.November 21, 1970

b.November 21, 1972

c.October 21, 1988

Ans. November 21, 1970

Explanation: Raman died of natural causes on 21 November 1970 aged 82 in Bangalore.







Q7. Where was Sir CV Raman born?

a.Karnataka

b.Tamil Nadu

c.Kolkata

Ans. Tamil Nadu

Explanation: Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was born at Tiruchirappalli in Southern India Tamil Nadu on November 7th,







Q8. In which year was the Raman Effect discovered?

a. 2001

b.1928

c.1947

Ans. 1928

Explanation: February 1928: Raman scattering discovered. On a boat trip back from England in 1921.







Q9. When was Sir C V Raman Born?

a.7 November 1888

b.7 October 1888

c.7 August 1888

Ans.7 November 1888

Explanation: Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was born at Tiruchirappalli in Southern India on November 7th, 1888.



Q10. What is the theme of National Science Day 2023?

a.Future of Science, Technology and Innovation

b.Global Physics for Global Wellbeing

c.Global Science for Global Wellbeing

Ans. Global Science for Global Wellbeing

Explanation: The theme of National Science Day 2023 is 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing'

