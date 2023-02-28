What Is The Raman Effect? Know About The Theory That Won CV Raman Physics Nobel Prize

National Science Day is celebrated annually on February 28 where you can observe or acknowledge the discovery of the Raman Effect by Physicist CV Raman, who received the Nobel Prize in Physics for it in 1930. C.V. Raman became the second Indian to be a Nobel laureate after Rabindranath Tagore.

Know about the Raman effect here in detail and learn other facts about the phenomenon this National Science Day!

National Science Day 2023

The aim of National Science Day is to spread the message of the importance of science and its application among the people.

In 1986, the first National Science Day was observed on February 28, when the National Council for Science and Technology Communication demanded to honor the Indian physicist Raman.

The day puts an emphasis on spreading awareness among people about the use and importance of science in daily life and providing proper platforms of opportunities to those who want to make their career in research, science, and technology.

What is the Raman Effect?

The Raman effect is the change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules.

It is when a beam of light traverses a transparent sample of a chemical compound that is dust free.

a transparent sample of a chemical compound that is dust free. Next, a small fraction of the light emerges in directions other than that of the incident (incoming) beam.

Most of this scattered light is of unchanged wavelength.

After this, a small part emerges that has wavelengths different from that of the incident light.

It is the result of the Raman effect.

In 1928, this phenomenon was named after Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. He was the one who first published observations of the effect.

Austrian physicist Adolf Smekal theoretically described the effect in 1923.

More About the Raman Phenomenon

The phenomenon was first observed one week before Raman by Russian physicists Leonid Mandelstam and Grigory Landsberg.

However, the scientists did not publish their results until months after Raman.

did not publish their results until months after Raman. Raman's theory is one of the most easily understood incident light, consisting of particles, or photons (with an energy proportional to frequency), that strike the molecules of the sample.

Details About the Raman Effect

While Most of the encounters are elastic, the photons are scattered within intact energy and frequency.

In some cases, the molecule takes up energy from or gives up energy to the photons.

Then they are scattered with diminished or boosted energy, hence with lower or higher frequency.

Frequency shifts are thus measured on the basis of the amounts of energy involved in the transition between initial and final stages of the scattering molecule.

Bottom Line

The Raman effect clarifies the inelastic scattering of light through the transition in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules after passing through a transparent medium.

The phenomenon explains how the wavelength of these scattered rays is different from incident rays.

A number of chemists around the globe, including physicists, use Raman spectroscopy to gain information about different materials and their tendency to scatter light.

Dr. CV Raman discovered the life-changing theory about the scattering of light or photons, the Raman Effect on February 28, 1928. Raman along with KS Krishnan conducted this experiment who surprisingly did not share the award, but is mentioned prominently even in the Nobel lecture.

