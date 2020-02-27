National Science Day 2019: Theme, History and Significance

National Science Day is celebrated all over India on 28 February to mark the discovery of the phenomenon of Raman Effect by CV Raman in 1928 and for his remarkable discovery in 1930 he got Nobel Prize which was the first Nobel Prize for India in the field of Science. This article deals with why National Science Day is celebrated, how it is celebrated, when it is celebrated, its objectives behind the celebration etc.

In 1928 an Indian Scientist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman discovered a phenomenon known as Raman Effect and for his remarkable discovery in 1930, he got Nobel Prize, which was the first Nobel Prize in India in the field of Science and to mark this discovery every year National Science Day is celebrated.



National Science Day: Theme

The theme of National Science Day 2019 - "Science for the People and the People for Science."

The theme of National Science Day 2018 - "Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future."

The Theme of National Science Day 2017- "Science and Technology for Specially Abled Persons."

The theme of National Science Day 2016 -"Make in India: S&T driven innovations."

When this day is declared as National Science Day?



Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was a Tamil Brahman who had worked from 1907 to 1933 at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, West Bengal. Here, he had researched various topics of physics of which one is the Raman Effect, which marked the greatest discovery in the field of science in Indian History.

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Government of India to designate 28 February as National Science Day. The government had accepted it and declared 28 February as National Science Day in 1986. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

What is Raman Effect



It is a phenomenon in which change in the wavelength of light occurs when a beam of light is deflected by molecules. When a beam of light travels from a dust-free transparent sample of a chemical compound, then a small fraction of the light emerges in the direction other than that of the incident light. Most of the scattered light wavelength is unchanged and in small part, if the wavelength is different from that of incident light it is due to Raman Effect.

Awards which were won by CV Raman are: Fellow of the Royal Society (1924), Knight Bachelor (1929), Nobel Prize in Physics (1930), Bharat Ratna (1954), Lenin Peace Prize (1957) and Fellow of the Royal Society (1924).

How National Science Day is celebrated



The entire nation celebrates it as a science festival by organising workshops, exhibitions of science movies, an exhibition based on themes and concepts, live projects, debates, quiz competitions, seminars, etc. Its main aim is to provide scientific temper in the minds of people of all age groups. A large number of people gather together and attend National Science Day celebrations with great enthusiasm and participate in activities like quiz competitions, debates, projects etc.

Major scale celebrations held at: The Indian Department of Science and Technology, The Giant Metre wave Radio Telescope (GMRT), The Councils of Science and Technology in every state, The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and at The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

Objectives behind the National Science Day celebration are:



-To spread the message of the importance of science and its application in the daily life of people this is necessary to accelerate the pace of the development.

-Invent and implement new technologies for the development of science.

-For human welfare also it is necessary to understand and display efforts and achievements in the field of science.

-To provide an opportunity for people who want to develop his or her carrier in the science field.

-To encourage people and popularise Science and Technology.

-Despite many significant achievements, certain sections of our society are still guided by blind faith and beliefs, which is reflected in the quality of decision making on developmental issues that required change.

At last, let us find out some technologies that have transformed the lives of people specially-abled.

-There was a person named Neil Harbisson who was born with Achromatopsia condition in which he can only see black and white colours. Then, with the help of science, he had created a camera which curls over the head like an antenna and converts colour inputs into some specific sounds that help people listen to colours. Isn’t it amazing!

-Liftware Company had created a magic tool for persons suffering from Parkinson’s disease. This machine uses hundreds of algorithms and helps people with this disease and supports their food consumption. The hand of the patient is monitored by this machine.

-Have you ever heard about Para Technology which a Leicestershire-based firm created a working prototype is called Anagraphs. It uses software-controlled heat to expand paraffin waxes in its screen, turning the material from liquid to solid and controlling the main features of the prototype, which are raised.

With all these examples we come to know that Science not only provides a good career opportunity but also is very useful in our daily life which transforms our lives and also provide a new direction to think, invent new technology as seen above etc.

