Goa Statehood Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Instagram Captions,WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & Facts

Goa Statehood Day 2023: Goa, a beautiful state on the west coast of India is celebrating its 36th Statehood this year. In 1976, the Goa Assembly issued a resolution seeking for complete statehood; it was later recognised on May 30, 1987. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to his Twitter to wish the people of Goa for the occasion. He wrote, “Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory."

Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2023

My heartfelt greetings to the people of Goa on their statehood day. Goa has maintained steady progress while remaining rooted in its vibrant and diverse culture. May the state continue to prosper in the years to come. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2023

Goa Statehood Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Greetings to all on Goa Statehood Day. Keep this day in mind with great pride, and thank those who helped us achieve freedom and liberation.

Let's remember those who gave their lives so that Goa may be freed on the occasion of statehood day. Cheers and Chills!

Liberation is something that every nation and every soul yearns for. I would like to send my best wishes on this Goa Statehood Day.

Without taking into account everyone responsible, Goa Statehood Day festivities fall short. On Goa Statehood Day, best wishes.

Nothing is more desired than being freed from colonial rule. Please accept my best wishes on this special occasion of Goa Statehood Day.

Goa Statehood Day will continue to serve as a reminder of the importance of freedom for everyone, regardless of country or individual. Greetings on Goa Statehood Day!

Goa Statehood Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Nothing is more crucial for a person or a state than freedom. I wish you a happy Goa Statehood Day!

Goa is well known for both its thriving culture and stunning scenery. I wish the people of this town much happiness and success in all spheres.

Happy Goa Statehood Day to everyone. This day gave us all the chance to live in freedom and be released from our captors.

May you live by the beach side for life. Greetings to all the Goa Lovers.

In 1971, Goa was formally established as a state. There can really be no better day to show our gratefulness for the privileges will enjoy every day.

Greetings on the anniversary of the Goan people's establishment. This region is renowned for its exceptional generosity and sense of brotherhood.

Ganga Dusshera 2023: Today, Shubh Muhrat, History, Significance, Rituals, Celebration & More

Goa Statehood Day 2023: Instagram Captions

A land of water, beach, and sun, Goa.

Goa is a paradise.

Goa, the land of fun and friends.

Goa -- where the sun is hot, the sand is warm, and the drinks are cold.

Days are lazy and Nights are crazy.

Sun, Sea and Smiles, along with tides.

Goa is a vibe.

Goa is all about a happy mind.

Goa Statehood Day 2023: Interesting Facts

Around 20% of the land in Goa falls into the beautiful Western Ghats of India.

Covering an area of 1,429 square miles, Goa is bigger than Devon.

The Portuguese ruled this state for 450 years.

Goa is one of India's wealthiest states because of the booming tourist industry.

Asia’s only naval museum is located in Bogmalo and comprises thirteen decommissioned aircraft.

Goa celebrates independence twice, from the Portuguese reign along with the country’s independence as well.

Goa is home to one of the largest waterfalls, Dudhsagar Falls or the Sea of Milk, as it is called.

The first printing press in the country was set up in Goa by the Portuguese.

The first medical school of the Country, or of Asia was established in Panjim, Goa.

Goa is the second home for Olive Ridley turtles after Orissa.

List of Chief Ministers of Goa (1987-2023)

Goa Statehood Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“Goa isn't just about tourism and happy faces.”- Ali Fazal

“The foundation of every state is the education of its youth.”-Diogenes

“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”- Thomas Jefferson

“We are all gifted, but we have to discover the gift, uncover the gift, nurture and develop the gift and use it for the Glory of God and for the liberation struggle of our people.”- Louis Farrakhan

Geographically separated from the Deccan highlands by the Western Ghats, Goa is a state on India's southwest coast that is part of the Konkan area. Although the current state of Goa was only founded in 1987, the history of the smallest state (in the region) extends back to prehistoric times. It has the highest GDP per capita among all Indian states as of 2005, which is 2.5 times higher than the national GDP per capita.

Important Days and Dates in June 2023