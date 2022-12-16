Good news for the world! Some newly discovered exoplanets can be strange water worlds!

Astronomers are always eager to know more about the possibilities of the universe. According to astronomers, there are two dwarf exoplanets that are super unique in their composition.

What makes them strange is the fact that these two exoplanets are not like any of the other discovered ones outside the Solar System.

Additionally, what surprises astronomers the most is the fact that these two are filled with water.

These exoplanets having water are located in a planetary system 218 light-years away in the constellation Lyra are unique.

The fun fact is that the liquid makes up a huge volume of their composition.