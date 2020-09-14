Google Doodle with animated illustration says thank you to coronavirus helpers

Google on 14 September, 2020 (Monday) dedicates a colourful Doodle to honour frontline workers by saying "Thank You Coronavirus Helpers". The doodle features doctors, teachers, nurses, drivers, delivery staff, farmers, sanitation workers, grocery workers, emergency service workers, and all others helping the world fight the crisis.

Google via doodle expresses gratitude towards people who have been combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the forefront. The search engine's homepage of today (Monday) reminds users about the coronavirus helpers who are fighting against the crisis and urges all people to stay at home in honour of their tireless unconditional work.

The Google Doodle says "thank you" to all from doctors and nurses, to ambulance drivers, cleaners, and security men. The doodle features the double ‘o’ in its name as a funky caricature of all the frontline warriors with red hearts floating above them. It features those who continued to deliver the essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The same doodle had been released in April to thank coronavirus helpers.

When one user puts the cursor over the doodle. a message is displayed saying: "To all coronavirus helpers, thank you" and sharing a note Google Doodle said," As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you.”

At the bottom of the message, Google also listed ways and precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 like Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face cover. Wash your hands. Keep a safe distance.”

Also, a series of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have also been mentioned like use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub, maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing, Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth, Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible, Stay home if you feel unwell, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 921,801 people across the world according to WHO and more than 28.8 million cases have been confirmed. In India, in a single day, COVID-19 cases reported around 92,071 as per the Union Health Ministry data on Monday. The number of deaths has risen to 79,722 with 1,136 more in 24 hours. Around 37,80,107 patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

