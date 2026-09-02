The way Google Maps and Apple Maps represent one of the largest lakes of North America is changing. Lake America has replaced the traditional name of Lake Ontario on both the maps for users of the United States.

The adjustment follows an executive order which was signed on August 27 2026 by President Donald Trump to implement a subsequent update to official federal database records. Americans now see the Lake Ontario as Lake America from August 29 - 30 2026. But Canadian users of Google and Apple Maps continue to see the old name of the water body.

Let’s read more about how tech platforms handle diplomatic and cartographic disagreements across international borders through this latest name change example.

Why Google Maps and Apple Maps Renamed Lake Ontario to Lake America

This renaming happened because the US Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) which is the official database maintained by the US Geological Survey officially revised its entry.