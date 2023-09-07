Google to Require Political Advertisers to Disclose AI-Generated Content

Google will soon require political advertisers to disclose when they use artificial intelligence (AI) to create their ads.

The company announced on Monday that it will start requiring these disclosures in November, in an effort to combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

The new policy will apply to ads that use AI to create "synthetic content" that depicts "realistic-looking people or events."

This includes ads that use AI to make someone look like they're saying or doing something they never did, as well as ads that change the footage of an actual event (or fabricate a realistic-looking one) to create a scene that never happened.

The disclosures must be "prominently" displayed in the ad, and they must be clear and conspicuous to viewers.

The labels must state that the content was created with AI, and they must also specify the type of AI that was used. For example, an ad that uses AI to create a deepfake of a politician would need to state that the audio or video was "computer generated."

Google says that the new policy is designed to "help people make informed decisions about the ads they see."

The company also says that it is working with other tech companies and industry groups to develop common standards for disclosing AI-generated content.

The new policy is a welcome step in the fight against misinformation and disinformation. However, it is important to note that it is not a perfect solution.

For example, it is possible that some advertisers may try to circumvent the policy by using AI to create content that is not obviously synthetic.

Additionally, the policy does not apply to all types of AI-generated content, such as ads that use AI to improve the quality of images or videos.

“Given the growing prevalence of tools that produce synthetic content, we’re expanding our policies a step further to require advertisers to disclose when their election ads include material that’s been digitally altered or generated,” a Google spokesperson Allie Bodack says in a statement to The Verge.