Google Announces the Best Apps and Games of 2023: Here is the List

This year's selections showcase a diverse range of categories, highlighting the creativity, innovation, and exceptional entertainment value that Indian developers have brought to the mobile landscape.

As the year draws to a close, Google Play unveils its much-anticipated 'Best of 2023' awards, recognising the exceptional apps and games that have captivated Indian audiences throughout the year.

The announcement was made on 29 November, 2023 by Sam Bright, Vice President and General Manager of Google Play through a blog and it states: “Today, we’re celebrating their success with Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards, a roundup of the best apps, games and books on Play. To reflect this year’s trends, we introduced new award categories that recognize helpful apps using the latest technology (such as “Best with AI” and “Best Game for Good”), and experiences that work well across a wide range of devices (such as “Best Multi-device App and Game” and “Best for Google Play Games on PC”).”

Here is the list of best Google Play Apps and Games in 2023: