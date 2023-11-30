Google Announces the Best Apps and Games of 2023: Here is the List

As the year draws to a close, Google Play unveils its much-anticipated 'Best of 2023' awards, recognising the exceptional apps and games that have captivated Indian audiences throughout the year.
This year's selections showcase a diverse range of categories, highlighting the creativity, innovation, and exceptional entertainment value that Indian developers have brought to the mobile landscape.
The announcement was made on 29 November, 2023 by Sam Bright, Vice President and General Manager of Google Play through a blog and it states: “Today, we’re celebrating their success with Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards, a roundup of the best apps, games and books on Play. To reflect this year’s trends, we introduced new award categories that recognize helpful apps using the latest technology (such as “Best with AI” and “Best Game for Good”), and experiences that work well across a wide range of devices (such as “Best Multi-device App and Game” and “Best for Google Play Games on PC”).”
Here is the list of best Google Play Apps and Games in 2023:
|
Category
|
Best
|
App
|
Game
|
Best Overall App and Game
|
Imprint: Learn Visually
|
Honkai: Star Rail
|
Best Multi-Device App and Game
|
Spotify
|
Outerplane - Strategy Anime
|
Users’ Choice App And Game
|
ChatGPT
|
Monopoly Go!
|
Best Apps Categories 2023
|
Name
|
Best for Fun
|
Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL
|
Best for Fun (Honourable Mention)
|
Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor
|
Best for Personal Growth
|
Voidpet Garden: Mental Health
|
Best for Personal Growth (Honourable Mention)
|
Imprint: Learn Visually
|
Best Everyday Essential
|
Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity
|
Best Everyday Essential (Honourable Mention)
|
ReciMe: Easy & Tasty Recipes
|
Best Hidden Gem
|
Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing
|
Best Hidden Gem (Honourable Mention)
|
Stippl: Explore, Plan & Share
|
Best with AI
|
Character AI: AI-Powered Chat
|
Best with AI (Honourable Mention)
|
ChatGPT
|
Best for Families
|
Paw Patrol Academy
|
Best for Families (Honourable Mention)
|
LEGO DUPLO DISNEY
|
Best App for Good
|
AWorld in support of ActNow
|
Best for Watches
|
WhatsApp Messenger
|
Best for Watches (Honourable Mention)
|
AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run, Audible: Audio Entertainment
|
Best for Tablets
|
Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
|
Best for Tablets (Honourable Mention)
|
Canva: Design, Photo & Video, Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks
|
Best for Chromebooks
|
FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation
|
Best for Chromebooks (Honourable Mention)
|
Evernote – Note Organizer, Wideo
|
Best for Google TV
|
Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
|
Best for Google TV (Honourable Mention)
|
Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Tubi: Movies & Live TV
|
Best for Cars
|
Amazon Prime Video
|
Best for Cars ((Honourable Mention)
|
Beach Buggy Racing, Spotify
|
Best Game Categories 2023
|
Name
|
Best Multiplayer
|
Farlight 84
|
Best Multiplayer (Honourable Mention)
|
Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, Undawn
|
Best Pick Up & Play
|
Monopoly go!
|
Best Pick Up & Play (Honourable Mention)
|
Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must Die
|
Best Indies
|
Vampire Survivors
|
Best Indies (Honourable Mention)
|
Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground Blossom
|
Best Story
|
Honkai: Star Rail
|
Best Story (Honourable Mention)
|
Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPG
|
Best Ongoing
|
Stumble Guys
|
Best Ongoing (Honourable Mention)
|
Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal Match
|
Best Games for Good
|
Pokémon Sleep
|
Best Games for Good (Honourable Mention)
|
Beecarbonize, Garden Joy - Design Game, Lingo Legend Language Learning, Longleaf Valley: Merge & Plant
|
Best on Play Pass
|
Magic Rampage
|
Best on Play Pass (Honourable Mention)
|
ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Linea: An Innerlight Game, Machinarium, Silly Royale – Devil Amongst Us
|
Best for Tablets
|
Honkai: Star Rail
|
Best for Tablets (Honourable Mention)
|
MARVEL SNAP, MONOPOLY GO!, Roto Force, SOULS
|
Best for Chromebooks
|
Minecraft
|
Best for Google Play Games on PC
|
Arknights
|
Best Books of 2023
|
Author
|
Availability
|
In the Lives of Puppets
|
TJ Klune
|
Ebook, Audiobook
|
The Covenant of Water
|
Abraham Verghese
|
Ebook, Audiobook
|
All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel
|
S.A. Cosby
|
Ebook, Audiobook
|
Bellies: A Novel
|
Nicola Dinan
|
Ebook, Audiobook
|
The Art of Scandal
|
Regina Black
|
Ebook, Audiobook
|
Hijab Butch Blues: A Memoir
|
Lamya H
|
Ebook, Audiobook
|
Fourth Wing
|
Rebecca Yarros
|
Ebook, Audiobook
|
Girls Like Girls
|
Hayley Kiyoko
|
Ebook, Audiobook
|
Boys Weekend
|
Mattie Lubchansky
|
Ebook
|
The Creative Act: A Way of Being
|
Rick Rubin
|
Ebook, Audiobook