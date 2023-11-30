Quick Links

Google Play has revealed its much-anticipated 'Best of 2023' awards, highlighting the exceptional apps and games that have captivated Indian audiences throughout the year. Discover the top apps and games that have transformed entertainment, promoted mental well-being, and revolutionised industries in this comprehensive list.

Nov 30, 2023, 18:18 IST
Google Announces the Best Apps and Games of 2023: Here is the List

As the year draws to a close, Google Play unveils its much-anticipated 'Best of 2023' awards, recognising the exceptional apps and games that have captivated Indian audiences throughout the year. 

This year's selections showcase a diverse range of categories, highlighting the creativity, innovation, and exceptional entertainment value that Indian developers have brought to the mobile landscape.

The announcement was made on 29 November, 2023 by Sam Bright, Vice President and General Manager of Google Play through a blog and it states: “Today, we’re celebrating their success with Google Play’s Best of 2023 Awards, a roundup of the best apps, games and books on Play. To reflect this year’s trends, we introduced new award categories that recognize helpful apps using the latest technology (such as “Best with AI” and “Best Game for Good”), and experiences that work well across a wide range of devices (such as “Best Multi-device App and Game” and “Best for Google Play Games on PC”).”

Here is the list of best Google Play Apps and Games in 2023: 

Category 

Best 
 

App 

Game

Best Overall App and Game

Imprint: Learn Visually

Honkai: Star Rail

Best Multi-Device App and Game

Spotify

Outerplane - Strategy Anime

Users’ Choice App And Game

ChatGPT

Monopoly Go!

 

Best Apps Categories 2023

Name

Best for Fun

Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL

Best for Fun (Honourable Mention)

Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor

Best for Personal Growth

Voidpet Garden: Mental Health

Best for Personal Growth (Honourable Mention)

Imprint: Learn Visually

Best Everyday Essential

Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity

Best Everyday Essential (Honourable Mention)

ReciMe: Easy & Tasty Recipes

Best Hidden Gem

Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing

Best Hidden Gem (Honourable Mention)

Stippl: Explore, Plan & Share

Best with AI

Character AI: AI-Powered Chat

Best with AI (Honourable Mention)

ChatGPT

Best for Families

Paw Patrol Academy

Best for Families (Honourable Mention)

LEGO DUPLO DISNEY

Best App for Good

AWorld in support of ActNow

Best for Watches

WhatsApp Messenger

Best for Watches (Honourable Mention)

AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run, Audible: Audio Entertainment

Best for Tablets

Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best for Tablets (Honourable Mention)

Canva: Design, Photo & Video, Everand: Ebooks and audiobooks

Best for Chromebooks

FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation

Best for Chromebooks (Honourable Mention)

Evernote – Note Organizer, Wideo

Best for Google TV

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

Best for Google TV (Honourable Mention)

Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Tubi: Movies & Live TV

Best for Cars

Amazon Prime Video

Best for Cars ((Honourable Mention)

Beach Buggy Racing, Spotify

 

Best Game Categories 2023

Name

Best Multiplayer

Farlight 84

Best Multiplayer (Honourable Mention)

Arena Breakout, Call of Dragons, MARVEL SNAP, Undawn

Best Pick Up & Play

Monopoly go!

Best Pick Up & Play (Honourable Mention)

Chrome Valley Customs, Mighty DOOM, Monster Hunter Now, Ninja Must Die

Best Indies

Vampire Survivors

Best Indies (Honourable Mention)

Roto Force, Song of Bloom, Super Meat Boy Forever, Underground Blossom

Best Story

Honkai: Star Rail

Best Story (Honourable Mention)

Down in Bermuda, FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, MementoMori: AFKRPG

Best Ongoing

Stumble Guys

Best Ongoing (Honourable Mention)

Clash of Clans, EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Soccer, Merge Gardens, Royal Match

Best Games for Good

Pokémon Sleep

Best Games for Good (Honourable Mention)

Beecarbonize, Garden Joy - Design Game, Lingo Legend Language Learning, Longleaf Valley: Merge & Plant

Best on Play Pass

Magic Rampage

Best on Play Pass (Honourable Mention)

ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Linea: An Innerlight Game, Machinarium, Silly Royale – Devil Amongst Us

Best for Tablets

Honkai: Star Rail

Best for Tablets (Honourable Mention)

MARVEL SNAP, MONOPOLY GO!, Roto Force, SOULS

Best for Chromebooks

Minecraft

Best for Google Play Games on PC

Arknights

 

Best Books of 2023 

Author

Availability 

In the Lives of Puppets

TJ Klune

Ebook, Audiobook

The Covenant of Water

Abraham Verghese 

Ebook, Audiobook

All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel

S.A. Cosby 

Ebook, Audiobook

Bellies: A Novel

Nicola Dinan

Ebook, Audiobook

The Art of Scandal

Regina Black

Ebook, Audiobook

Hijab Butch Blues: A Memoir

Lamya H 

Ebook, Audiobook

Fourth Wing

Rebecca Yarros

Ebook, Audiobook

Girls Like Girls

Hayley Kiyoko 

Ebook, Audiobook

Boys Weekend

Mattie Lubchansky

Ebook

The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Rick Rubin

Ebook, Audiobook

 

