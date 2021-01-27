Gujarat's Kevadiya Station: About India's first railway station to get green building certification

Why in News?

Gujarat's Kevadiya Railway station has become India's first railway station with a green building certification. Kevadiya is also home to Statue of Unity- a statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Also, 8 trains were flagged off to the station on January 17, 2021.

About the station:

The station has been registered with the Indian Green Building Council There are facilities for water management through rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, eco waterless urinals and drip irrigation. Various LED lights and star rated electrical appliances have been installed to conserve the energy. There are passenger facilities such as air-conditioned waiting rooms and a VVIP lounge also at the station. These have been constructed at the first two levels of the station. At the station’s level three, a viewing gallery is in function. It would enable visitors to see the Statue of Unity. There is a tribal art gallery at the station. It has a spacious parking lot, various solar light poles, food courts, wide traffic way, horticulture plants. It also includes a thematic park having selfie zone and children’s playing area.

Significance

The world-famous statue of Unity is now accessible to various tourists. Also to enhance the connectivity PM Modi launched a new Broad Gauge line of 32 km from Chandod to Kevadiya. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 18 km long broad gauge transformed rail line from Dabhoi to Chandod. The 80 km long stretch was lighted in Pratapgarh- Kevadiya section. The environment-friendly station would be an inspiration to other states as well.

Attached Stations:

Know the list of attached stations

Train Name Stations Train Number 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily) Dadar to Kevadiya Train Number 09247/48 Janshatabdi Express (Daily) Ahmedabad to Kevadiya Train Number 09103/04 Mahamana Express (Weekly) Kevadiya to Varanasi Train Number 09145/46 Nizamuddin – KevadiyaSamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly) Kevadiya to H. Nizamuddin Train Number 09119/20 Chennai – Kevadiya Express (Weekly) Chennai to Kevadiya Train Number 09105/06 Kevadiya – Rewa Express (Weekly) Kevadiya to Rewa Train Number 09107/08 MEMU train (Daily) Pratapnagar to Kevadiya Train Number 09113/14 MEMU train (Daily) Pratapnagar to Kevadiya Train Number 09110/09 MEMU train (Daily) Kevadiya to Pratapnagar Train Number 09249/50 Janshatabdi Express (Daily) Ahmedabad to Kevadiya

