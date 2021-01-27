Gujarat's Kevadiya Station: About India's first railway station to get green building certification
Why in News?
Gujarat's Kevadiya Railway station has become India's first railway station with a green building certification. Kevadiya is also home to Statue of Unity- a statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Also, 8 trains were flagged off to the station on January 17, 2021.
About the station:
- The station has been registered with the Indian Green Building Council
- There are facilities for water management through rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, eco waterless urinals and drip irrigation.
- Various LED lights and star rated electrical appliances have been installed to conserve the energy.
- There are passenger facilities such as air-conditioned waiting rooms and a VVIP lounge also at the station. These have been constructed at the first two levels of the station.
- At the station’s level three, a viewing gallery is in function. It would enable visitors to see the Statue of Unity.
- There is a tribal art gallery at the station.
- It has a spacious parking lot, various solar light poles, food courts, wide traffic way, horticulture plants.
- It also includes a thematic park having selfie zone and children’s playing area.
Significance
- The world-famous statue of Unity is now accessible to various tourists.
- Also to enhance the connectivity PM Modi launched a new Broad Gauge line of 32 km from Chandod to Kevadiya.
- The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 18 km long broad gauge transformed rail line from Dabhoi to Chandod. The 80 km long stretch was lighted in Pratapgarh- Kevadiya section.
- The environment-friendly station would be an inspiration to other states as well.
Attached Stations:
Know the list of attached stations
|
Train
|
Name
|
Stations
|
Train Number 02927/28
|
Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily)
|
Dadar to Kevadiya
|
Train Number 09247/48
|
Janshatabdi Express (Daily)
|
Ahmedabad to Kevadiya
|
Train Number 09103/04
|
Mahamana Express (Weekly)
|
Kevadiya to Varanasi
|
Train Number 09145/46
|
Nizamuddin – KevadiyaSamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly)
|
Kevadiya to H. Nizamuddin
|
Train Number 09119/20
|
Chennai – Kevadiya Express (Weekly)
|
Chennai to Kevadiya
|
Train Number 09105/06
|
Kevadiya – Rewa Express (Weekly)
|
Kevadiya to Rewa
|
Train Number 09107/08
|
MEMU train (Daily)
|
Pratapnagar to Kevadiya
|
Train Number 09113/14
|
MEMU train (Daily)
|
Pratapnagar to Kevadiya
|
Train Number 09110/09
|
MEMU train (Daily)
|
Kevadiya to Pratapnagar
|
Train Number 09249/50
|
Janshatabdi Express (Daily)
|
Ahmedabad to Kevadiya
