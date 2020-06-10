Gunjan Saxena Biography: Early Life, Education, Carrer, Awards and Unknown Facts

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena is the first woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer to enter a war zone. In 1999, during Kargil War, Gunjan Saxena along with her fellow Lieutenant Srividya Rajan flew a Cheetah helicopter in the combat zone and rescued several soldiers. Film Director Karan Johar took to Twitter to release the teaser of his upcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' which is the biopic of lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Actress Janhvi Kapoor is roped in for the role.

Sambit Patra Biography: Birth, Education, Medical and Political Career

Gunjan Saxena: Early Life and Education

Gunjan Saxena was born in an Army officer family in the year 1975 and is currently 44 years old. Her father and brother served the Indian Army. Gunjan Saxena completed her graduation from Hansraj College, University of Delhi. She joined Safdarjung Flying Club, New Delhi to learn the basics of flying during her college days.

Gunjan Saxena: Personal Life

Gunjan Saxena is married to an IAF officer who is a pilot by profession and flies IAF Mi-17 Helicopter. The couple has a daughter Pragya who was born in the year 2004.

Gunjan Saxena: Career

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena got selected in the Indian Air Force along with 25 other women trainee pilots in the year 1994. This was the first batch of women IAF trainee pilots. She was posted in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

During the Kargil War between India and Pakistan in 1999, Gunjan along with her fellow lieutenant Srividya Rajan got an opportunity to serve the nation. Indian Army carried out two major operations during Kargil War-- Operation Vijay and Operation Safed Sagar. Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena was associated with Operation Vijay. She was tasked to evacuate injured soldiers, surveillance of Pakistani soldiers' positions in the war zone and suppling crucial types of equipment to the Indian army units at Dras and Batalik sectors.

In an interview, Gunjan Saxena stated that she had to face Pakistani gunfire and missiles while evacuating the injured soldiers from the war zone.

Women in the 19th century were not allowed to fly in the war zone due to the extreme physical and mental pressure but at the time of Kargil War, India desperately needed all the pilots to attain victory in Pakistan. Thus, all male and female pilots were called in to serve the nation.

Gunjan Saxena: Awards

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena was the first woman to receive the 'Shaurya Chakra Award'. She was awarded for her courage and determination in the Kargil War zone.

Gunjan Saxena: Unknown Facts

1- While evacuating the dead and injured officers from the war zone, Gunjan's aircraft was fired upon by the Pakistani troops and she has a narrow escape in the steep valleys of Kargil.

2- Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena is also known as the 'Kargil Girl'.

3- During the Kargil War nearly 500 Indian Army officers, soldiers and jawans were killed.

4- In 2004, after serving for 7 years as a Chopper Pilot, Gunjan Saxena's service with Indian Military ended.

Rabindranath Tagore Biography: Birth, Family, Education, National Anthem, Nobel Prize, Notable Works and Death