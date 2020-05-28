Sambit Patra Biography: Birth, Education, Medical and Political Career

National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra has been hospitalised in Medanta Hospital Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19. The National Spokesperson of BJP is a surgeon too. He served as the medical officer at Hindu Rao Hospital and is one of the non-official directors of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Sonia Gandhi Biography: Early Life, Education, Political Career, Net Worth, Recognitions and more

Sambit Patra: Birth, Family and Education

Sambit Patra was born on December 13, 1974, in Bokaro Steel City. His father Rabindra Nath Patra worked in the Bokaro Steel Plant. Sambit Patra completed his schooling from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Bokaro. In 1997, Sambit Patra completed his MBBS from VSS Medical College and Hospital, Odisha. In 2002, he did MS in General Surgery from SCB Medical College, Utkal University. In 2003, Sambit Patra cleared UPSC combined Medical Services and joined Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi as a Medical Officer.

Sambit Patra: Political Career

1- In 2006, Sambit Patra started an NGO named Swaraj to improve health and education of Dalits and Adivasis, especially in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

2- In 2010, Sambit Patra was appointed as the spokesperson of Delhi BJP.

3- In 2012, Sambit Patra reigned as the Medical Officer to focus on politics. He fought Municipal Elections as BJP's candidate from Kashmiri Gate, Delhi but lost the elections.

4- In 2014, Sambit Patra campaigned for the Lok Sabha elections and became a known face on the national television. After BJP achieved an absolute majority in 2014 elections, Sambit Patra was appointed as the National Spokesperson of BJP.

5- In 2017, Sambit Patra was appointed as the non-official director of ONGC by the ACC ( Appointments Committee of the Cabinet).

6- In 2019, Sambit Patra contested again. He contested the Puri Lok Sabha seat in 2019 General Elections but lost to Pinaki Misra of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Sambit Patra: Controversies

1- In February 2016, Sambit Patra showed up a manipulated image of the Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima and claimed that they are Indian Army soldiers on India's border. However, the actual image was from World War II.

2- In June 2017, Sambit Patra retweeted a tweet by a Pakistani news website. The tweet by the news website was based on misleading reports.

3- In August 2017, Sambit Patra tweeted a picture of the former Vice President of India from 2015 which heated up a controversy that the latter was being disrespectful by not saluting the commanding officer leading the parade. However, the correct protocol was that only the President of India would salute in return to the commanding officer leading the parade.

4- In a TV debate, Sambit Patra showed a morphed video of the former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar shouting secessionist slogans in JNU.

5- In February 2020, Sambit Patra tweeted a doctored video of former INC MLA Naseem Khan raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

6- In May 2020, a non-cognizable report has been filed against Sambit Patra for making false comments and defaming former Prime Ministers of India-- Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi.

Narendra Modi Biography: Childhood, Family, Education, Political Life, Net Worth & Key Facts