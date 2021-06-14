Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day 2021: Significance, History and all about the Fifth Sikh Guru here

Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day:

On 14th June, the world is observing Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom day or Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Arjan Dev. It is observed on Jeth Sudi 4 every year which falls in the month of June , as Guru Arjan Dev was martyred on June 16, 1606. The day also marks the observance of Chabeel Day, a significant part of the Shaheedi Diwas of the fifth Sikh Guru.

Who was Guru Arjan Dev?

Guru Arjan Dev was born in 1563 in Goindwal or Tarn Taran district. His maternal grandfather was Guru Amardas who was the third Sikh Guru and his father was Guru Ramdas, the fourth Guru of Sikhs. He was the fifth Guru of Sikhs. He was the first martyr of the Sikh religion and was executed on the orders of Jehangir, the Mughal emperor. His major achievement includes compilation of the first edition of Sikh scripture Adi Granth, also known as Guru Granth Sahib. Later the Adi Granth was put in Harmandir Sahib. Guru Arjan Dev was responsible for the construction of the Golden Temple in Amristsar. Guru Hargobind Singh succeeded him as the sixth guru of Sikhs. He was Guru Arjan Dev’s son.

Reason of Death: Significance of Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day

It was in 1696, when Mughal emperor Jehangir ordered the arrest of Guru Arjan Dev in the Fort of Lahore. It is said that he was arrested due to his increasing influence on people and thus Sikhisms influence over them.

Guru Arjan Dev blessed Jehangir's rebellious son Khusrau, which enraged the Mughal king ordering his execution at once.

His death was extremely painful and unimaginable. Guru Arjan Dev was made to sit on a burning plate while hot sand was poured on him. Then he was made to bathe in the river and tortured for five days in continuation before he died. In short he was burnt alive for favouring the emperor's rebellious son.

Every year, the Sikhs observe the martyrdom of their fifth Guru, Arajan Dev on the day of his death that is on Jeth Sudi 4.

This is why Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev is being observed today, that is on June 14th, 2021, across the world.

Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day: Amazing Facts

This day across the world people organize Langars ( a Sikh tradition of a kitchen feeding the hungry everyday), religious events and readings of Guru Granth Sahib. Although this year due to the pandemic of COVID 19, no such organizations have been approved by the Government.

Also every year a batch of Sikh pilgrims visit the Gurdwara of Dehra Sahib in Lahore, Pakistan. The group is called Jatha. This year the Jatha was scheduled on June 6.

Guru Arjan Dev was the author of many other books like Sukhmani Sahib Bani. He wrote 2000 hymns himself and it is one of the largest hymns collections of the world. He also is known to have prepared the map of The Golden Temple himself, creating doors on all sides signifying the acceptance of all castes and religions in the Gurudwara.

