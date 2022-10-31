Halloween 2022: 11 Spooky and Mysterious facts about the Festival of Ghosts

Halloween is a worldwide celebration held on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It marks the beginning of Allhallowtide, the liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all those who have died.

According to one theory, many Halloween traditions were influenced by Celtic harvest festivals, specifically the Gaelic festival Samhain, which is thought to have pagan roots.

Trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns, lighting bonfires, apple bobbing, divination games, playing pranks, visiting haunted attractions, telling scary stories, and watching horror or Halloween-themed films are all popular Halloween activities. Furthermore, Halloween is much more than just costumes. Read the article to learn about the strange and unusual facts related to Halloween.

Old English folklore about Halloween is full of superstition and fortune-telling that still lingers today, like bobbing for apples or avoiding black cats. One piece of folklore says that if a young unmarried person walks down the stairs backward at midnight while holding a mirror, the face that appears in the mirror will be their next lover. The Halloween we know today can trace its roots back to the ancient Celtic end-of-harvest festival of Samhain. During Samhain, people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off evil spirits. Trick or Treating was known as "guising" in Scotland and Ireland. Young people dressed up in costumes and went door-to-door looking for food or money in exchange for songs, poems, or other "tricks" they perform. During the 18th century, Halloween was an opportunity for single ladies to find their romantic match. As per traditions, women used to throw apple peels over their shoulders, hoping to see their future husband’s initials in the pattern of the fallen apple peels. One such other ritual was to stand in a dark room, holding a candle in front of a mirror, chanting Bloody Marry, in the hope to look for their future husband’s face. The culture of Jack-'O’-Lanterns originated in Ireland. As the story goes, an Irish man named Stingy Jack tricked the devil and therefore was not allowed into heaven or hell so he spent his days roaming the Earth carrying a lantern, made up of turnips. Later with the spread and exposure of the festivals, the lantern was drawn in potatoes, pumpkins, and more. A special kind of bread, known as barmbrack or just "brack." is made for Halloween. The sweet loaf typically contains dark and golden raisins, as well as a small hidden toy or ring. Hare, the tradition dictates that the person who finds the item will come into good fortune in the coming year. That is, as long as they don't choke on the trinket. Ever imagined why Orange and Black dominate the celebration? So, the Orange signals the harvest of autumn, while black is a symbol of darkness and acts as a reminder that Halloween once was a festival that marked the boundaries between life and death. In Germany, people celebrating Halloween hide their knives on Halloween night. It is believed that this practice prevents returning spirits from getting injured. In a few states, the night before Halloween is known as Mischief Night. On this day kids pull pranks like toilet papering yards and smashing pumpkins. The holiday is mostly observed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As per US National Retail Federation, Halloween spending in the US could reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion in 2022. Reports say, that on average, US citizens purchase around 600 million pounds (2,72,155,422 kgs) of candy. Halloween can be joyful for some but a large group of people are too scared of the celebration. Samhainophobia is the term used for the or the fear of Halloween.

Happy Halloween !!