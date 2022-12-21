Hey night owls! Can you spot the hidden night owl?

Owls are one of the smartest creatures. While some traditions in the world consider these creepy beings, they are indeed mysterious and different from other organisms in many ways.

Here comes a juicy fact about owls! Owls can literally turn their heads in almost all directions. Moreover, owls have extraordinary hearing powers too, which makes them even smarter. Aren't these beings just simply lucky?

While we humans consider ourselves the smartest, we should not forget that animals sometimes too have some special abilities that we humans may fail to master.

On this note, let’s start our challenge for today.

Can you spot the hidden owl?











Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)









Were you able to find the hidden owl?









Here is the owl hiding!





Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)







What a great place to hide! Owls are indeed very smart.