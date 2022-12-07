Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Date, Time, When and Where to Watch Votes Counting.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election result 2022 is scheduled to be declared tomorrow. The hill state of Himachal Pradesh held polls on November 12 for all 68 assembly members. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded candidates on all seats.

BJP and Congress have fielded their respective candidates on all 68 seats. The AAP had fielded candidates on 67 seats. Other parties include the Bahujan Samaj Party competing on 53 seats, the Communist Party of India on 11, and the Himachal Jan Kranti Party on 6 seats.

Check the date, time, when and where to watch the Himachal Assembly Election result 2022 here.

Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Date

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 will be announced on December 8. The polling for the Assembly Elections was done on November 12, with the voter turnout standing at 74%, which is a bit lower than the previous election of 2017 when the voter turnout was 75.6%.

After the end of the voting period, people are anticipating the election result. According to the exit polls, there is expected to be a fight for power between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress.

However, there is another major party in the Himachal Assembly Elections mix, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Time

The vote counting will officially begin on December 8 at 8:00 am. Around ten centers have been set up for the vote-counting process. The Himachal Pradesh assembly election result will be announced on the same day, following the vote counting.

The BJP is vying to get back into power once again, however, no ruling party has been voted back into power in Himachal Pradesh after 1985.

It remains to be seen who gains control over the 68-member Assembly.

Where to watch and check the Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022:

The result of the Himachal Assembly election 2022 will be posted on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). You can check the status of the result and the winner on jagranjosh.com as well.

Additionally, you can keep track of the election results via newspapers, tv channels, radio, and social media.

Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Prominent Seats

The prominent constituencies of Himachal Pradesh include Dalhousie, Nadaun, Seraj, rural Shimla, Dharamshala, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Dehra, Kulla, Nalagarh, Karsog, Mandi, Una, and Barsar.

The most important candidates for the Himachal Assembly Election 2022 include Rajiv Saizal (BJP)- Kasauli seat, Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress)- Haroli seat, Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)- Rural Shimla seat, Jairam Thakur (BJP)- Seraj seat, and Sarveen Chaudhary (BJP)- Shahpur seat.

The Himachal Election Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, December 8, 2022 (Thursday).