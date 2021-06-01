How are the Coronavirus variants named? Know about Delta, the Covid Variant found in India

Delta Variant of Coronavirus: Why in the News?

The World Health Organization announced a new naming system for the variants of interest and concern, (VoI and VoC) of SARS-CoV-2 Virus with important mutations. The variant found in India has been named Delta by WHO recently. Take a look at the tweet below:

Today, @WHO announces new, easy-to-say labels for #SARSCoV2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) & Interest (VOIs)



They will not replace existing scientific names, but are aimed to help in public discussion of VOI/VOC



Naming Coronavirus Variants: WHO

Every variant would be given a name from the Greek alphabet, which would help simplify the public discussion and remove the stigma arising from the emergence of new variants.

As per the WHO, any country would willingly inform the existence of the virus variant if the new version would be non-stigmatic like Sigma or Rho instead of carrying the country's name.

The letters of the Greek alphabet would refer to the variants.

Example:

B.1.1.7 variant would be known as Alpha which was first identified in Britain. The B.1.351, identified in South Africa would be named Beta.

The variant P.1 detected initially in Brazil is called Gamma and B.1.671.2 found in India would be called Delta.

The earlier found variant in the country would be known as Kappa.

Naming Covid Variants: Details

WHO chose the labels after a wide consultation process and a very elaborate review of potential naming systems. Many experts were convened and partners from around the globe were called in for this purpose. The group was inclusive of individuals specializing in existing naming systems, nomenclature and virus taxonomic experts, researchers and national authorities. As per WHO, most variants of Coronavirus have no changes than the other in terms of virus properties. Some changes however have been observed like ease of spreading and disease severity or performance of vaccines. WHO has been studying the evolution of the virus since January 2020 and observed many VOI or Variants of Interest in late 2020. The established nomenclature systems would remain in use by scientists and scientific research. They were used for tracking the genetic lineages by GISAID, Nextstarin and Pnago. The group named WHO Virus Evolution Working Group along with the WHO COVID 19 reference lab network, representatives from GISAID, Nextstrain, Pangolin and other experts suggested the use of more communicable and easy to pronounce labels for Variants of Interest and Concern.

What is the Variant of Concern?

These variants have the following properties:

Increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID19 epidemiology Increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation Decrease in effectiveness of the public health and social measures or available diagnostic techniques

What is the Variant of Interest?

The SARS-CoV- 2 variant which is phenotypically changed or has a genome with mutations that cause changes in amino acids. It is either

Identified to cause community transmission in multiple countries Is assessed to be a VOI by WHO in consultation with the Virus Evolution working group.

What if the 24 Greek letters are exhausted?

As per Van Kerkhove, "When the 24 letters of the Greek alphabet have been exhausted another series like the same would be announced."

As per the initial plan the virus would have been named with two syllables that wont have been words. These would have been called Portmanteaus. However too many were apparently claimed already so it would have shifted to three syllables which would have been quite long.

The team also considered using numbers for each variant but the idea was rejected due to confusion it might have created.

How are Viruses Generally named?

Generally WHO follows a pattern for naming the viruses. They are named on the basis of their genetic structure to facilitate the development of diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines.This work is generally done by various virologists and scientific communities. The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) is basically responsible for naming the viruses.

